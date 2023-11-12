G-20 Summit Raises Voice of Developing Countries, Shifts Global Power Dynamics

The recently concluded G-20 summit in New Delhi saw a significant shift in global power dynamics, as developing countries gained a stronger voice and influence over the proceedings. The final declaration of the summit, which brought together twenty of the world’s most important leaders, downplayed the war in Ukraine, indicating a move away from Europe-centric priorities towards the concerns of the Global South.

Unlike the previous year’s statement in Bali, Indonesia, the final declaration did not mention Russia in its language regarding the Ukraine war. This watering down of the language surrounding the invasion was seen as a compromise to ensure a consensus document led by India, rather than risking a boycott by some members over a more aggressive condemnation of Russia.

Analysts believe that this shift in priorities is a result of the United States’ growing openness towards the concerns of the Global South and its recognition of China’s increasing influence in forums such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). By prioritizing a successful G-20 summit led by India, the United States sought to counterbalance China’s growing power and influence in the region.

The prominence of China in global calculations was also a key factor behind the United States’ decision to compromise on the Ukraine language in the final declaration. By giving India a win and avoiding a failed summit, the United States aimed to prevent China from gaining an advantage at India’s expense.

However, it is important to note that while the G-20 communiqué did acknowledge the impact of the war in Ukraine and called for an end to military destruction and attacks on infrastructure, the language used did not directly mention Russia, leaving room for interpretation.

The G-20 summit highlighted a growing perception that the West is preoccupied with its own issues, driving the United States to address this perception and reaffirm its commitment to multilateral diplomacy. The emergence of “swing states” like Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, and India as bridge builders between the China-Russia bloc and the Western bloc signifies their growing importance in shaping global relations.

In conclusion, the G-20 summit demonstrated a significant shift in global power dynamics, with developing countries gaining a stronger voice and influence. This shift, driven by the United States’ recognition of China’s rising influence and a desire to counterbalance it, highlights the importance of multilateral diplomacy in addressing global challenges.

FAQs

What was the main focus of the G-20 summit in New Delhi?

The G-20 summit in New Delhi focused on addressing global challenges and shifting power dynamics, with a stronger voice given to developing countries.

Why was the language regarding the war in Ukraine diluted in the final declaration?

The dilution of the language was a result of the United States prioritizing a consensus document led by India and avoiding a potential boycott by some members over a more aggressive condemnation of Russia.

What role did China play in the calculations of the United States?

China’s growing influence and power in the region prompted the United States to support India and prevent a failed summit, which would have been seen as a win for China at India’s expense.

What does the shift in power dynamics at the G-20 summit signify?

The shift signifies the increasing importance of developing countries and the rise of swing states as bridge builders between the China-Russia bloc and the Western bloc, shaping global relations in the process.