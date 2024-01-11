A Plea for Filmmakers to Explore Indian Locations instead of Maldives

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has made an impassioned appeal to filmmakers, urging them to reconsider shooting in the Maldives and instead opt for similar locations within India. This call comes in the wake of derogatory remarks made by ministers of the Maldives about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has strained the relationship between the two nations.

In a statement, the FWICE expressed their strong condemnation of the remarks made by the Maldivian ministers and emphasized the need for solidarity with their respected Prime Minister. As the oldest and largest federal body representing workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, the FWICE has symbolically decided to boycott shooting in the Maldives. Their aim is to encourage filmmakers to contribute to the development of tourism within India by choosing local locations for their projects.

By boycotting the Maldives, the FWICE aims to send a clear message that they stand firmly in support of their Prime Minister and their nation. They have advised all producers, both in India and globally, to refrain from planning any shootings or production activities in the Maldives.

This decision comes in response to recent comments made by prominent personalities from the Maldives, mocking India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promotion of Indian islands such as Lakshadweep. These islands have gained attention for their stunning crystal blue waters and picturesque landscapes, prompting celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shraddha Kapoor to promote them as viable alternatives to the Maldives.

Akshay Kumar, in particular, expressed his surprise and disappointment at the hateful and racist comments made by individuals from the Maldives, considering that India is the largest source of tourists for the Maldives. In response to this unwarranted hate, he urged his fellow Indians to prioritize their dignity and support their own tourism industry by exploring the beauty of Indian islands.

With this plea, the FWICE encourages filmmakers and the entertainment industry as a whole to seize this opportunity to showcase the breathtaking locations and diverse landscapes that India has to offer. By choosing Indian locations over the Maldives, they not only contribute to the growth of Indian tourism but also demonstrate their patriotism and support for their nation.

FAQ

Why is the FWICE urging filmmakers to boycott the Maldives?

The FWICE is urging filmmakers to boycott the Maldives due to derogatory remarks made by ministers of the Maldives about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They wish to show solidarity with their respected Prime Minister and their nation.

What is the FWICE suggesting as an alternative to shooting in the Maldives?

Instead of shooting in the Maldives, the FWICE suggests that filmmakers opt for similar locations within India. They believe that this will not only support the development of Indian tourism but also showcase the diverse beauty of the country.

What is the reaction of celebrities to this appeal?

Many celebrities, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shraddha Kapoor, have shown their support for the FWICE’s appeal. They have been promoting Indian islands like Lakshadweep as stunning alternatives to the Maldives, emphasizing the need to prioritize homegrown tourism.

[Source: Hindustan Times]