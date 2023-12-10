The UN Committee Investigating Hamas’ Crimes Faces Accusations of Bias

A UN committee tasked with investigating the crimes committed by Hamas, including rape and sexual abuse of Israeli women, has come under fire for alleged bias against Israel. Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, has labeled the committee as “antisemitic” and incapable of conducting a fair investigation. According to Erdan, the committee’s establishment by the Human Rights Council, which recently appointed Iran as chair, and its clear bias against Israel raise doubts about the legitimacy of its findings.

The Commission of Inquiry (COI), established by the controversial UN Human Rights Council, has faced criticism for its alleged prejudiced stance against Israel. Notably, the committee members have been accused of denying Israel’s right to be a member of the UN, undermining the accepted definition of antisemitism, and supporting the boycott of Israel. Anne Bayefsky, director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, has strongly condemned the COI, stating that there is no possibility of a fair investigation by individuals who hold such blatantly biased views.

The COI’s origin can be traced back to a resolution passed by the Human Rights Council in 2021, which mandated the establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate alleged violations of international humanitarian law and human rights by both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, critics argue that the COI’s focus on Israel and its history of bias raise doubts about its ability to conduct an impartial investigation.

The COI’s chairwoman, Navi Pillay, and other committee members have been accused of stoking antisemitism and displaying a clear bias against Israel. These accusations have been supported by evidence of their past records and statements. However, defenders of the COI, including UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, have defended its impartiality and professionalism.

The allegations of bias faced by the COI have raised concerns about its credibility and ability to uncover the truth about Hamas’ crimes. Critics argue that the committee’s focus on discrediting Israel and its failure to address the issue of Hamas’ designation as a terrorist organization undermine its legitimacy.

As the controversy surrounding the COI intensifies, calls for its disbandment and a fair and unbiased investigation gain traction. The primary concern remains the victims of Hamas’ sexual atrocities, who deserve justice and accountability.

