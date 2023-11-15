Japanese Businesses Face Wave of Harassment Calls Following Fukushima Wastewater Release

In the wake of the recent release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, Japanese businesses have been subjected to a flood of harassment calls, resulting in escalating tensions between Japan and China. The online outrage originating from China’s heavily censored internet has prompted the Japanese government to summon the Chinese ambassador for discussions on the matter.

Social media platforms have been rife with videos showing Chinese callers contacting Japanese businesses and institutions, berating them with questions such as, “Why do you release nuclear polluted water to the ocean?” The comments sections under these videos are filled with users sharing phone numbers to call and encouraging others to participate in the harassment.

Numerous locations in Fukushima City, including the town hall, elementary and junior high schools, restaurants, hotels, and inns, have reported receiving hundreds of similar harassing calls. The mayor of Fukushima, Hiroshi Kohata, expressed his concern over the situation on social media, highlighting the added burden the city is facing following the nuclear accident and demanding immediate action from the government.

The harassment has not been limited to calls within Japan. Japanese institutions in China have also fallen victim to this wave of aggression. The Japanese foreign ministry has urged the Chinese government to ensure the safety of Japanese residents in China and Japanese diplomatic missions in the country.

Incidents of physical aggression have also been reported. A stone was thrown into the grounds of a Japanese school in Qingdao, Shandong province, on the day the release began. The following day, eggs were thrown at a Japanese school in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. Fortunately, no children were injured in these incidents, but the schools have taken steps to enhance their security.

The Japanese foreign ministry expressed deep regret and concern over these acts of harassment and called on China to take immediate and appropriate measures to prevent the situation from escalating. It also stressed the importance of avoiding the dissemination of inaccurate information about the wastewater release.

As tensions between the two countries continue to rise, it is crucial to promote dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolutions to foster a more harmonious relationship between Japan and China.

FAQ

Q: What is the cause of the harassment calls?

A: The calls are a result of the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Q: Who is making these harassment calls?

A: The calls originated from China, with Chinese individuals targeting Japanese businesses and institutions.

Q: Are Japanese institutions in China also affected?

A: Yes, Japanese institutions in China have also experienced harassment.

Q: Have there been any physical incidents related to the harassment?

A: Yes, incidents of physical aggression, such as throwing objects, have been reported at Japanese schools in China.

Q: What has the Japanese government done in response?

A: The Japanese government has summoned the Chinese ambassador and urged China to take immediate action to prevent the situation from escalating.

Q: What does the Japanese foreign ministry want to emphasize?

A: The Japanese foreign ministry emphasizes the importance of avoiding the spread of inaccurate information and ensuring the safety of Japanese residents and diplomatic missions in China.