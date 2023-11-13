Fukushima to Release Wastewater from Ruined Nuclear Plant Despite Opposition

The Japanese government announced plans to release wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant starting this week, a decision that has sparked controversy and opposition from fishing communities, China, and some scientists. Despite concerns about the presence of tritium, a radioactive substance that cannot be removed by the facility’s water filtration technology, the government insists that disposing of the more than 1 million tonnes of water stored at the site is necessary to decommission the plant.

While the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has approved the discharge, stating that the impact on people and the environment would be minimal, South Korea and China have banned seafood imports from certain areas of Japan. The discharge has raised concerns about food safety among opposition parties and many South Koreans. Greenpeace has criticized the filtration process, warning that a significant amount of radioactive material will be dispersed into the sea over the next few decades.

Despite these objections, some experts argue that releasing tritium from nuclear power plants has been a common practice worldwide for decades without significant detrimental effects. They stress that other radionuclides are eliminated in the filtration process, and the remaining tritium is diluted to meet safety standards before being pumped into the ocean.

The Japanese government is offering reassurances to fishing communities, acknowledging their concerns about reputational damage to the seafood industry. The government has established compensation funds to address these issues, including ¥30 billion ($206 million) for reputational damage to fishers and ¥50 billion to mitigate any impact on the local economy.

The wastewater, which consists of rain and groundwater that became contaminated when used to cool damaged nuclear fuel rods, is currently stored in over 1,000 steel tanks on the site. However, storage space is running out, prompting the need for its release. Japanese officials state that the water will be significantly diluted to meet safety standards before being pumped into the ocean over the next three to four decades via an underwater tunnel located one kilometer from the coast.

While controversy surrounds this decision, the Japanese government emphasizes the necessity of decommissioning the Fukushima nuclear plant and revitalizing the area. The long-term responsibility for supporting the fishing industry and ensuring the safety of the water release has been reiterated by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

