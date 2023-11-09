Japanese Government Ensures Safety of Treated Water Release from Fukushima Nuclear Plant

The Japanese government has provided reassurances that tests of seawater samples taken around the Fukushima nuclear power plant have shown no detectable levels of radioactivity. Seeking to address concerns from neighboring countries and fishing groups, the government plans to publish weekly test results for the next three months.

Over the next 30 years, more than a million tonnes of water stored at the nuclear plant will be discharged. This water has been accumulating since 2011 when the plant suffered extensive damage from a tsunami. The Japanese government emphasizes that the treated water is safe, and its plan has received approval from the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

The water undergoes a filtration process to remove the majority of radioactive elements, followed by dilution to reduce tritium levels. Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is difficult to separate from water. In samples taken from 11 locations near the plant, the Japanese Ministry of Environment reported tritium levels below the lower limit of detection at 7-8 becquerels per litre.

The government asserts that the release of treated water will have no adverse impact on human health or the environment. However, critics argue that the release should be halted. As tensions rise, China has labeled the discharge an “extremely selfish and irresponsible act” and announced a complete ban on Japanese seafood imports. South Korea has also voiced opposition to the release, with protestors attempting to storm the Japanese embassy in Seoul.

Responding to concerns, South Korea has dispatched nuclear experts to Fukushima to monitor the discharge process closely. It is crucial to strike a balance between the safe management of accumulated water and the apprehensions of concerned nations. The Japanese government maintains its commitment to transparency by sharing test results regularly, and it remains to be seen how neighboring countries and fishing groups will navigate these complex waters.