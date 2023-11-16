Fukushima Fallout: Japan Commits to Salvaging Fishing Industry Amidst China’s Seafood Ban

In the wake of China’s embargo on Japanese seafood, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has assured the fishing industry that he will devise strategies to alleviate the crisis. During his visit to Tokyo’s prominent fish market, Kishida stated that additional funds from the government’s budget reserves for the current fiscal year will be allocated to support the industry. The measures proposed by the government aim to aid fishing companies in exploring new sales avenues and engaging in dialogue with China.

Notably, Japan recently commenced the release of treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. This move led China, Japan’s largest trading partner, to impose an all-encompassing ban on Japanese aquatic products. The prohibition by China and subsequent bans by other markets have severely impacted the fishing industry.

To mitigate the economic repercussions, the Tokyo government has established two funds totaling 80 billion yen ($548 million). These funds will be utilized to develop alternative sales channels and preserve excess fish through freezing until demand recovers. It is important to note that government officials had previously dismissed the possibility of implementing additional fiscal measures for the industry.

Japan’s reliance on the Chinese market is evident through the export figures of 2022. Over 700 Japanese companies exported approximately $600 million worth of aquatic products to China, establishing it as the primary destination for Japanese seafood exports. However, following the Fukushima incident, Hong Kong also implemented its own seafood import ban on 10 regions of Japan.

In response to the crisis, Fisheries Minister Tetsuro Nomura has expressed the government’s commitment to diversify Japan’s fish exports away from China-dependent products, such as scallops. China accounted for more than half of Japan’s scallop exports in 2022, reflecting the significant impact of their ban.

In addition to financial measures, Japanese officials have indicated the possibility of diplomatic actions to urge China to revoke the ban. Tokyo asserts that the ban lacks scientific evidence and may consider filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization in due course.

The plight of Japan’s fishing industry calls for proactive measures to revitalize its economic prospects amidst challenging circumstances. With a commitment to innovation and resilience, the industry aims to overcome the fallout from the Fukushima incident and rebuild its prominence on the global seafood market.

