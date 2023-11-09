Actor Josh Gad Expresses Concern Over Antisemitic Tropes Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Actor Josh Gad, known for his role as the voice of “Olaf” in the Disney movie “Frozen,” has recently spoken out about feeling alienated by liberals in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Gad expressed concern over the rise of antisemitic tropes that have become popularized online during this contentious period.

In a social media post, Gad acknowledged his progressive values but expressed feeling disheartened and alienated by the actions and words of individuals who share his political views. He highlighted the troubling manifestation of tearing down posters of hostages and the propagation of uninformed statements resembling antisemitic tropes.

This is not the first time Gad has voiced his opinions regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict. The actor, whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors, previously felt the need to address his initial sympathy for Israel. He faced personal attacks, shaming, and threats after expressing his criticism of the Israeli government’s actions towards innocent Gazans.

The discussion surrounding the conflict has also put pressure on celebrities to take a stance. While some, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, have condemned Hamas and expressed concern for the loss of innocent lives on both sides, over 1,000 members of the entertainment industry have signed an open letter expressing solidarity with Israel. Notable signatories include Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Douglas.

Furthermore, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has shown unwavering support for Israel, describing Hamas as a terrorist group and emphasizing the need for safety and the return of kidnapped individuals.

Josh Gad’s remarks shed light on the complex and polarizing nature of the Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting the importance of discussions that promote understanding and empathy, while also confronting the rise of antisemitic tropes in online discourse.