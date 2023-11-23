New Developments on the Avdiivka Frontline: Ukrainians Successfully Defend Against Russian Attacks

In the latest updates from the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian forces have launched a remarkable counterattack, taking advantage of the decreased intensity of Russian attacks due to regrouping. This successful maneuver has shifted the dynamics on the frontline.

For several weeks, the Russians focused their attack on the Stepove region. Numerous attempts were made by Russian forces to cross the rails and gain control over the village. However, the forty-seventh brigade of Ukrainian fighters held their ground firmly, allowing the Russians to advance only as far as the first three houses on the outskirts. This position was a mere 250 meters from the Russian positions in the tree lines.

Recognizing their inability to apply sufficient pressure on the Ukrainian defense, the Russians devised a new plan. They aimed to expand their control over the tree lines along the railways and capture the fields northwest of Krasnohorivka. This strategy had two main objectives: to establish more convenient positions for accumulating forces and to attack Stepove from three sides, thereby destabilizing the Ukrainian defense.

The Russians launched their attacks, clearing the tree lines in the fields, and reaching the railway line north of Krasnohovika. Meanwhile, the Ukrainians observed a decrease in the overall intensity of attacks, indicating that the Russians were regrouping in preparation for a new wave of assaults. This provided an opportunity for Ukrainian forces to devise their own counterattack.

Instead of directly attacking the concentrated Russian troops, the Ukrainians chose to strike at the weak central part of the Russian defense, right in front of Stepove. The forty-seventh brigade initiated an artillery preparation with cluster shells, followed by the deployment of kamikaze drones to eliminate any surviving Russian soldiers. The exposed nature of the Russian trenches left them vulnerable to drone attacks, causing many of them to flee from desperation.

After the artillery and drone preparation, the Ukrainians launched a mechanized assault. They utilized Bradley vehicles to suppress enemy fire and successfully landed infantry units. Storming the Russian positions from the tree line, the Ukrainian forces eliminated the remnants of the Russian troops and gained control over the rails. The tree belts were completely cleared, allowing the Ukrainians to proceed with their advancement.

This successful Ukrainian counterattack has secured an important section of the frontline, preventing the Russians from attacking Stepove. Furthermore, the Russians have been compelled to abandon their plans to assault the northern section of the frontline due to the precariousness of their situation. In anticipation of a Russian counterattack, Ukrainian forces are reinforcing their defenses by preparing additional trenches and fortifications.

Should the Russians delay their counterattack and the Ukrainians manage to recapture the main strongpoint located on the intersection of tree lines, they will effectively nullify the tactical gains that the Russians spent over a month attempting to achieve.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What was the main objective of the Russian forces in Stepove?

A: The Russians aimed to attack Stepove from multiple sides, undermining the stability of the Ukrainian defense.

Q: How did the Ukrainians successfully counterattack the Russians?

A: By targeting the weak central part of the Russian defense in front of Stepove, the Ukrainians launched an artillery preparation, followed by a mechanized assault.

Q: What impact does the successful counterattack have on the frontline?

A: The Ukrainians have secured an important section of the frontline, preventing the Russians from advancing and potentially nullifying their tactical gains.

Q: How are the Ukrainians preparing for a potential Russian counterattack?

A: Ukrainian forces are reinforcing their defenses by constructing additional trenches and fortifications.

Sources:

Reporting From Ukraine: [a href=’https://youtube.com/watch?v=v81gZm-1opQ’]https://youtube.com/watch?v=v81gZm-1opQ[/a]