In a recent development from the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainians have successfully executed an operation to undermine the ongoing Russian offensive. Interestingly, this counterattack took place approximately 20 kilometers north of Avdiivka, a region that may initially seem unrelated to the overall front line.

The significance of this operation lies in the strategic importance of Horlivka, the main logistical center in the region. While Donetsk also plays a role in supplying the southern flank of Avdiivka, Horlivka is primarily responsible for the northern flank. As the most intense clashes occur on the northern flank, the impact of disrupting Horlivka cannot be overstated. During the initial phase of the offensive, reports from Horlivka indicated a crisis as injured Russian soldiers flooded the city, requiring urgent medical attention.

It has been revealed that Russian forces stationed a substantial number of reserves, around forty thousand troops, in Horlivka in preparation for the offensive operation. This allocation highlights the importance of the city for Russian military operations. Recognizing this vulnerability, Ukrainians devised a two-step plan to exploit logistical weaknesses and disrupt Russian reserves.

The first part of the plan involved cutting off the connection between Horlivka and the front line. This was accomplished swiftly by a Ukrainian sabotage group that successfully destroyed a crucial bridge in the area. Without this bridge, Russian forces were left with the options of taking riskier roads near the contact line or making a significant detour via Donetsk. The former choice was favored due to Horlivka’s proximity to the northern flank, despite the Ukrainian drones effectively monitoring even this route and inflicting substantial losses on Russian equipment.

Realizing that their supplies from Horlivka were compromised, Ukrainians proceeded to target Russian reserves by forcing them to engage near the city. Ukrainian forces launched reconnaissance-in-force operations and steadily reduced the grey zone, exposing the weak Russian defense. In a powerful push earlier this week, Ukrainians breached the Russian defense and gained complete control over the tactical heights, as showcased in geolocated footage. Russian attempts to repel the attack with drone strikes were unsuccessful, and Ukrainian forces even managed to position an armored fighting vehicle on top of the heap and open fire on Russian forces below.

Although Russian forces are still striving to regain control over the tactical heights, the Ukrainian operation has accomplished its objective. By identifying key chains in Russian logistics and exploiting their weaknesses, Ukrainian forces have successfully undermined the Russian offensive on the northern flank of Avdiivka. Not only did they sever the physical connection between Horlivka and the front line, but they also forced the Russians to redirect their reserves to stabilize the region instead of launching further attacks in Avdiivka.

