In recent developments from the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces have made significant progress in their offensive operation. Previously, the Ukrainian command treated separate tactical units with their own objectives, but now all units are working together to achieve a common goal.

To overcome the Russian TOS-1 heavy thermobaric artillery systems, Ukrainians deployed heavy assault drones that successfully neutralized the threat. The range limitations of the Russian system rendered them ineffective. Additionally, Ukrainians have improved their counterbattery fire against long-range artillery systems. A Grad system was detected and destroyed near Obryvka using kamikaze drones. Ukrainian special forces were assigned the task of suppressing enemy air defense, resulting in the destruction of an air defense rocket launcher near Chaplynka.

The Russian forces have faced difficulties in holding their positions due to a lack of fire support. Fear of counterbattery fire has led to constant changes in location, hindering their effectiveness in repelling Ukrainian attacks.

As Ukrainians continue their offensive, they have expanded their control over dense tree areas and opened up logistical routes used by Russian forces. Ukrainian drones have even reached one of the Russian block posts, demonstrating their ability to disrupt Russian operations.

Videos showcase successful Ukrainian attacks on various vehicles, including a major ambush on Russian trucks where all ammunition was seized. The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command has stated their aim to push Russian forces away from the Dnipro River’s east bank, causing panic and demoralization among Russian soldiers.

In response to the situation, the new Russian commander of the Kherson Group launched strikes on Ukrainian positions. However, Ukrainians were prepared and strategically targeted Russian bases and forces, inflicting substantial damage and casualties.

By effectively suppressing enemy artillery fire and electronic warfare systems, Ukrainians have created favorable conditions for conducting raids and expanding their operations. This has presented a significant dilemma for Russian forces, as they risk losing the eastern bank or undermining their operations by redeploying forces from other areas.

The current situation demonstrates that Russian forces do not have an effective solution. If they do not reinforce the area, Ukrainians are able to penetrate deep into the region and ambush Russian columns. On the other hand, reinforcing the area results in a high number of casualties due to Ukrainian reconnaissance drones operating freely within Kherson.

