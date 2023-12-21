In the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast continues to be a focal point of military action. Despite facing stubborn Ukrainian defenses, Russian commanders view the northern flank as the most promising, even though a chemical plant area has become particularly challenging for Russian troops.

Over the past few days, Russian attacks in the region have become disjointed. Ukrainian fighters report that the assaults lack the coordination they previously had, with smaller assault units and no support from tanks or armored vehicles. Each unit seems to have different objectives, making the attacks less effective overall.

Notably, combat footage has captured opportunistic attacks by small groups of Russian infantry attempting to secure positions in Stepove. However, Ukrainian forces successfully deployed Baba Yaga octocopters, remotely detonating a heavy mine and eliminating six Russian soldiers. Thermal cameras also identified two additional trenches holding Russian soldiers, resulting in casualties on the Russian side.

The Stepove area has witnessed a reduction in intensity recently, leading to debates among analysts. Some believe it stems from temporary shortages of Russian forces, while others attribute it to strikes on Donetsk and logistical centers in the region. However, given recent footage showing the delivery of additional Russian troops, the shortages may not be the primary cause. It’s also possible that strategic strikes have undermined the Russian offensive capabilities, at least in the short term.

Another area of concern for Russian forces is the strong point located between Stepove and the chemical plant. Ukrainian fighters intentionally maintain this area in a grey zone, attracting Russian troops in order to neutralize them. Combat footage illustrates the repeated attempts by Russian assault units to establish control over positions between concrete walls. Ukrainian mortar fire and drone strikes have effectively eliminated Russian forces, with the captured footage showcasing the extent of the losses.

Despite these challenges, Ukrainian fighters have managed to stabilize the front line and develop effective tactics for defense. Different brigades employ diverse strategies such as creating kill zones, exhausting enemy forces through defensive positions, and conducting counterattacks to regain control. Particularly, defenders of the chemical plant have established multiple machine gun positions, effectively monitoring Russian positions in the tree lines.

As the conflict persists, it is crucial to remain informed about the ongoing developments on the battlefield. By supporting open and accessible reporting, we can contribute to the power of free information and strengthen connections between Ukraine and the rest of the world.

