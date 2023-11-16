Protests Around the Globe Demand an End to Israeli Attacks in Gaza

Protesters from various parts of the world have joined together to express their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and condemn the high number of civilian casualties caused by Israeli attacks. They are calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect the lives of innocent civilians.

On Saturday, major cities such as New York, London, Paris, Baghdad, Karachi, Berlin, and Edinburgh witnessed massive marches in support of Palestine. Demonstrators have made their voices heard, demanding an end to the ongoing violence.

The war between Israel and Palestine was ignited when the Palestinian group, Hamas, launched a series of attacks on southern Israel on October 7. As the conflict has persisted for over a month, calls for a ceasefire to protect civilian lives have grown louder.

Israeli authorities report that approximately 1,200 people have lost their lives and more than 240 individuals have been taken captive. The intensity of the Israeli attacks has resulted in the deaths of over 11,000 people in Gaza, including more than 4,500 children. This devastating loss of life has left Palestinians across the strip feeling unsafe and vulnerable to Israeli bombardment.

With more than 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents displaced, the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. Innocent civilians are forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in overcrowded shelters with limited access to basic necessities.

Despite the challenges faced by Palestinians in Gaza, these global protests serve as a reminder that people around the world stand in solidarity with their cause. The demand for an end to the violence is growing stronger, and it is essential to address the humanitarian crisis and protect the lives of innocent civilians.