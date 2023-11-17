Planes Troubles: A Tale of German Government’s Challenges

From malfunctioning landing flaps to cracked windows, the German government has been facing a series of technical difficulties with its planes. These incidents have resulted in embarrassing situations for top officials, leaving them stranded or resorting to alternative travel options. Despite being a modern and efficient country, Germany seems unable to escape the curse of problematic aircraft. Let’s take a closer look at some recent examples:

Cracks in the windshield during a diplomatic visit to Niger left Siemtje Möller, state secretary at the defense ministry, and her delegation in a tight spot. The windows of their government plane had cracked due to intense heat, forcing them to return home on a commercial flight instead.

Former Defence Minister Heiko Maas faced a similar predicament during a mission to Mali in 2019. The hydraulics of the landing gear broke, complicating their return journey. Opting against an Air France flight due to time constraints, the German Air Force was called upon to fly overnight and bring the entire delegation back to Germany the next day.

Germany’s former development minister, Gerd Müller, experienced a double dose of trouble during a trip to Malawi in 2019. His government plane broke down, leaving him stranded. While he took a charter flight to his next destination, a crew flew to Malawi to repair the aircraft. Alas, they realized they did not have all the necessary spare parts, and once the plane was fixed and on its way to Zambia to pick up Müller, a problem with the computer system arose upon landing. In the end, the minister and his delegation returned to Germany via a charter flight.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (now Germany’s president) faced an explosive situation in 2019 when one of the wheels of his government plane burst just before take-off in Berlin. This forced the plane to make an emergency landing, and after the tire was replaced, Steinmeier continued his African tour.

Rats proved to be an unexpected foe for Finance Minister Olaf Scholz during his trip to Indonesia in 2018. Rats had gnawed at the plane’s cables, rendering it inoperable. Scholz had to fly back to Germany on a commercial flight, while most of his delegation stayed behind until the plane could be repaired.

Even top leaders like Chancellor Angela Merkel have not been spared from these aircraft mishaps. In 2018, Merkel’s plane en route to the G20 meeting in Argentina had to turn back to Germany and make an emergency landing in Cologne due to a failure in the communications systems. This incident resulted in Merkel resorting to a commercial flight operated by Iberia, making a less-than-glamorous late arrival at the summit.

Merkel faced a similar situation in 2015 when her government aircraft encountered technical faults, grounding it just before her trip to India. As a last-minute substitute, she had to fly in a military cargo plane, compromising on comfort but ensuring her timely arrival.

Ursula von der Leyen, who served as the defense minister at the time (now European Commission chief), also had her share of aircraft troubles during a visit to Lithuania in 2017. Damage to the engine was discovered shortly before her scheduled return to Germany. Although there was a half-hour delay, von der Leyen managed to fly back on an older replacement aircraft, the Transall, leaving the original brand-new plane waiting for repairs.

These incidents highlight the challenges the German government has faced when it comes to ensuring the smooth operation of its diplomatic flights. They show that even with modern technology and rigorous maintenance, unforeseen technical issues can arise. Nevertheless, it is crucial for the German government to address these recurring problems to prevent further embarrassment and inconvenience for its officials.

