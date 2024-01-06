A Closer Look at Iran-Allied Militant Groups in the Middle East

The Middle East has witnessed a series of attacks this week, with missiles, rockets, and drones striking various targets. These attacks have involved Iran-allied militant groups, resulting in clashes with the United States, Israel, and other nations. The situation has escalated tensions and raised concerns about the possibility of a wider conflict.

As the United States and Israel confront these armed groups, it is evident that they are not solely facing the Gaza-based Hamas militant group. There is a growing defensive alliance between other armed militant groups that are linked with Hamas and Iran. This alliance poses simultaneous threats to both Israel and the United States. Recognizing this risk, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior Biden administration envoys have traveled to Middle East capitals to de-escalate tensions and prevent further attacks.

To understand the dynamics at play, it is crucial to examine the different armed groups in the Middle East and explore what unites them while acknowledging their distinct characteristics. Here is an overview of these groups:

Hamas

Hamas, founded in 1987 during widespread Palestinian protests against Israel’s occupation, is based in Gaza. Initially, it had connections with the Muslim Brotherhood, one of the Sunni world’s prominent groups. Hamas has gained attention through suicide bombings and attacks on civilians and Israeli soldiers, as it seeks to annihilate Israel. Since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, Hamas has faced Israel’s blockade, limiting the movement of people and goods. Over the years, Hamas has formed alliances with Arab and Muslim countries, including Iran. The recent attacks in Israel by Hamas can be seen as an attempt to regain relevance on the world stage, particularly when the international focus on Israeli-Palestinian political negotiations had waned.

Hezbollah

Formed in 1982 as a response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, Hezbollah is based in Lebanon and is considered one of the strongest members of the Iran-allied alliance. Hezbollah is both militarily and organizationally powerful and identifies as a Shiite Muslim group. It has been involved in attacks against the United States, including the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut. Since 1992, Hezbollah has participated in Lebanon’s government, with its military wing being stronger than the country’s armed forces. The recent provocation by Israel that resulted in the killing of a Hamas leader sheltering in Lebanon has increased tensions, with Hezbollah warning of retaliation to protect Lebanon from Israeli attacks.

Houthis

The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, are based in Yemen and control a crucial shipping route for oil and trade. They have targeted commercial vessels with rockets, missiles, and drones during the Gaza war, threatening economic stability. While the Houthis are Shiite Muslims, they belong to a different branch than Iran. Their motto calls for the destruction of Israel and the United States. Despite this, their focus has primarily been on affairs within Yemen, where they seized control of the capital in 2014. As the war in Yemen continues, the Houthis have grown closer to Iran for material support.

These armed groups, along with other smaller militias in Iraq and Syria, are part of an intricate network that poses a challenge to the interests of the United States and Israel. While the armed groups share a common goal of aiding Hamas and distracting their opponents, they are aware of the immense challenges they face in an all-out confrontation with two powerful militaries. Nevertheless, they have established a resilient defensive alliance under the leadership of the late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The complexity of these alliances and the various factors influencing the Middle Eastern conflicts underscore the need for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying grievances and de-escalate tensions. The engagement of international actors in finding peaceful resolutions is vital to preventing further violence and instability in the region.

FAQ

Which armed groups are aligned with Iran?

The armed groups aligned with Iran include Hamas, Hezbollah, smaller militias in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis in Yemen.

What are the main objectives of these armed groups?

These groups aim to support Hamas, distract Israel and the United States, and increase the military, economic, and political costs of the ongoing war against Hamas.

Do these groups seek further escalation?

Although these groups have odds stacked against them in an all-out confrontation, their main goal is to preserve their own survival. They do not necessarily seek additional escalation themselves.

How have these groups formed alliances?

Under the leadership of the late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, these groups have established a cohesive network of alliances and developed a common understanding. They have woven themselves together to present a united front when any one of them is threatened.

Sources:

– Reuters

– BBC News