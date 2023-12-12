New Economic Priorities in China: Navigating Stability and Progress

China’s Politburo has recently announced a shift in policy, emphasizing a cautious approach to economic development in order to minimize disruptions to businesses and the overall economy. This marks a significant course correction for Beijing, as it strives to strike a balance between progress and stability.

In its statement following a recent Politburo meeting, the Communist Party highlighted the importance of seeking progress while maintaining stability, promoting stability through advancement, and establishing the new before abolishing the old. While this is the first time such comments have appeared in a meeting readout from the centre of power, similar sentiments have been expressed by high-ranking officials in the past.

Experts suggest that this cautious approach reflects Beijing’s recognition of the unintended side effects that can arise from rapid policy changes, such as attempts to rein in property speculation and address local-government debt. These rushed campaigns have historically caused market volatility. By adopting more stable policies in 2024, the Politburo hopes to instill confidence and predictability among the populace and businesses.

Lessons have also been learned from China’s previous experience with pushing too far on green initiatives. Xu Gao, chief economist with Bank of China International, points out that the supply of conventional energy sources, such as coal, was disrupted to the point of suppression before adequate alternative energy sources were secured. With the reaffirmation of “establishing the new before abolishing the old” by top leadership, policymakers are expected to exercise greater prudence in reforming existing growth models or sources.

The phrase “establishing the new before abolishing the old” is expected to guide Beijing’s policy decisions across various domains, including decarbonisation, common prosperity, and the debt crisis faced by local governments and developers. Recognizing the complexity of these issues, policymakers understand that they cannot be resolved overnight and require careful planning and stepwise reforms.

For example, in the pursuit of common prosperity, Beijing aims to grow the economy and increase wealth before deciding how to best redistribute it. Similarly, in the decarbonisation efforts, China plans to trial reliable new energy sources before phasing out coal and other conventional sources.

Experts predict that Beijing will now take a deft and mild approach in implementing future reforms. The aim is to avoid rushing and compressing the resolution of property sector woes and local government debt within a short time frame. This measured approach is expected to create a more stable policy and regulatory environment, addressing concerns among private and foreign firms.

Moving forward, Beijing will be mindful in selecting policies that support economic growth and enacting reforms or crackdowns. This shift towards stability will contribute to a more predictable and reliable business environment for both domestic and foreign players.

