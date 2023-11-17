Discovering Afghanistan through a Timeless Lens: The Kamra-e-Faoree

In a world saturated with digital images and instant gratification, a remarkable old-style Afghan camera has emerged, offering a captivating glimpse into the lives of Afghans under Taliban rule. Known as the kamra-e-faoree, or instant camera, this hand-made wooden camera and darkroom in one has become a symbol of both beauty and hardship in post-war Afghanistan.

Once a common sight on Afghan city streets, the kamra-e-faoree served as a fast and easy way to capture portraits, particularly for identity documents. However, with the advent of digital technology, these cameras became obsolete relics of the past. Yet, in the hands of skilled photographers, they have found new purpose as a tool to document the ever-changing dynamics of life in Afghanistan.

Over the course of a month, hundreds of black-and-white prints were created using this vanishing art form. From the bustling streets of Kabul to the serene landscapes of Herat and Bamiyan, these images reveal a complex narrative that delves into the heart of modern-day Afghanistan. They reflect the dramatic shifts that have occurred since the departure of U.S. troops and the Taliban’s return to power, highlighting both the profound changes experienced by many and the enduring struggles faced by others, irrespective of past and present leadership.

What sets the kamra-e-faoree images apart is their vintage quality, as if the past and present are intertwined. This juxtaposition serves as a stark reminder that despite the passage of time, certain aspects of Afghan life remain untouched by the tides of change.

Photographer Rodrigo Abd, who spent months on assignment in Afghanistan after the U.S. invasion in 2001, recognized the power of this traditional Afghan camera. Returning with the goal of documenting the effects of peacetime in the country, Abd immortalized the stories of Afghans, capturing both their joys and their struggles through this time-honored medium.

The Taliban’s tumultuous relationship with photography adds another layer of complexity to these images. During their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned the depiction of humans and animals through photographs, citing religious reasons. While many box cameras were destroyed during this time, some were quietly tolerated. However, the rise of digital cameras eventually overshadowed their existence, rendering them obsolete.

Although the renewed ban on depicting faces imposed by the Taliban has resulted in spray-painted billboards and covered mannequins, the rise of the internet and smartphones has made it impossible to suppress photography altogether. In fact, the sight of the kamra-e-faoree elicits excitement and curiosity, even among those who enforce the new rules. Taliban fighters, from foot soldiers to high-ranking officials, willingly pose for portraits, demonstrating a surprising willingness to engage with this intricate relic of the past.

These images reveal a side of the Taliban rarely seen in the media – men who have known nothing but war and who joined the movement out of a profound devotion to their faith and a desire to rid their country of foreign influence. As they gaze into the camera’s lens, their expressions alternate between determination and weariness, encapsulating the complex emotions that define their journey.

