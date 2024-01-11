Fallout from the Oct. 7 Attack: Israeli Families Seek Accountability

KIBBUTZ BE’ERI, Israel- The aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on a kibbutz in southern Israel continues to send shockwaves through the community. Disturbing signs have emerged suggesting that Israeli security forces may have inadvertently contributed to the civilian casualties during the violent confrontation with militants. Families of the victims are now demanding immediate answers and action from the military.

The Israeli military has stated that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted into the events of Oct. 7 and the subsequent days, but this promise has done little to quell the growing frustration among the bereaved families. They fear that valuable evidence may be lost as the war against Hamas stretches on with no clear end in sight.

Representatives from eight families delivered a two-page letter to the army chief of staff and other officials, calling for an immediate probe and public release of the findings. They argue that waiting until the end of the war to investigate the incident is unacceptable given the gravity of the situation.

The attack on Kibbutz Be’eri was one of the most devastating incidents on Oct. 7, as thousands of Hamas militants breached the Gaza border barrier, wreaking havoc on the small farming towns and cooperatives in southern Israel. By the end of the day, the militants had killed over a thousand people, mostly civilians, and taken numerous hostages.

The high death toll, the intelligence failures leading up to the attack, and the delayed response from security forces have left the public disillusioned with the country’s leadership. This has fueled demands for an investigation to be launched before the conclusion of the war. If it is discovered that Be’eri residents were harmed by Israeli security forces, it would further erode the public’s trust—especially in light of the increasing number of friendly-fire incidents involving soldiers fighting in Gaza.

The families raising concerns about the incident are specifically focused on a standoff that took place at the home of Pesi Cohen, where Hamas militants had taken 15 hostages. According to survivors, the militants sought negotiations for safe passage to Gaza in exchange for sparing the hostages’ lives. Yasmine Porat, one of the two surviving hostages, made multiple calls to the Israeli police as requested by the Hamas commander. After several hours of gunfire between the militants and Israeli forces, the standoff ended with the Hamas commander surrendering and using Porat as a shield.

Reports from Israel’s Channel 12 suggest that a tank fired upon the Cohen house, causing an explosion and subsequent fatalities. However, it remains unclear how each of the 13 hostages died. The families have implored the military to investigate the decision-making process that led to the tank firing upon the house, as they believe it resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives.

The military has argued that the commanders faced difficult decisions in a complex battlefield. However, the bereaved families insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the decisions and actions that led to this devastating outcome.

As the investigation unfolds, many are left grappling with profound questions about accountability and the price paid by innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. The demand for answers reflects a society grappling with the sobering reality of the toll war exacts on both combatants and non-combatants alike.

