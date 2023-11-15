Mexico City International Airport Announces Flight Reductions

Mexico City International Airport (AICM) is set to implement new flight reductions starting in November, according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. This decision has sparked a backlash from the aviation sector, who are expressing their concerns about the impact on consumers and the lack of consultation with operators and users.

The government’s decree requires the busiest airport in Latin America to cut flights from 52 per hour to 43 per hour. These reductions will be in effect during the winter season, which runs from the last Sunday of October to the last Saturday of March, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

While airlines were consulted about the plan, there is still uncertainty about how the flight reductions will be distributed among carriers. Airport authorities have not provided specific details about the methodology for implementing the cuts.

The government’s decision has received criticism from IATA, who called it “unilateral” and argued that it disregards the interests of consumers and the necessary consultative process with operators and users. Mexico’s top three carriers, Aeromexico, Volaris, and Viva Aerobus, have also expressed their concerns about the short notice of the decision and the potential negative impact on passengers’ travel plans.

The new measure is expected to slash approximately 1,000 flights per week, according to the national air transportation chamber Canaero. These flight reductions come after previous flight caps were implemented at Mexico City International Airport in an effort to reduce airspace saturation and divert more traffic to the newer Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

President Lopez Obrador emphasized that the use of AIFA, which has greater capacity, will help resolve the issue of reduced flights at Mexico City International Airport.

As the aviation sector grapples with the impact of these flight reductions, it remains to be seen how airlines will adapt and manage the changes. The focus now is on finding a balance between reducing saturation at Mexico City’s main airport and ensuring adequate air connectivity for passengers.

