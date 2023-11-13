French Ski Resort Forced to Shut Down Permanently Due to Insufficient Snowfall

Winter enthusiasts and skiing lovers received disappointing news as a popular French ski resort, La Sambuy, announced its permanent closure. Situated near Mont Blanc in the French Alps, the resort has been hampered by dwindling snowfall caused by global warming, resulting in an unprofitable ski season.

La Sambuy’s mayor, Jacques Dalex, highlighted the dramatic decline in snowfall, stating that in the past, the resort enjoyed a snow-covered period from early December to late March. However, the previous winter saw just four weeks of minimal snow accumulation, causing rocks and stones to emerge on the slopes. As a consequence, the resort could only operate for less than five weeks in January and February, leading to an anticipated annual loss of approximately 500,000 euros.

Offering a range of slopes for skiers of all skill levels and affordable ski passes, La Sambuy attracted families seeking a more laid-back experience compared to larger, higher-altitude destinations in the Alps. UK snow report website On The Snow described it as an “idyllic place to visit, with exceptional panoramic views and everything you need in a friendly resort.”

The decision to permanently close the resort was made during the summer planning period for the winter season by the town council of La Sambuy. While the skiing infrastructure will soon be dismantled, the town aims to attract visitors through other activities, such as hiking and outdoor exploration.

La Sambuy’s closure is not an isolated incident. Saint-Firmin, another small Alpine ski destination, previously removed its ski lift due to a similarly shortened winter season. In France alone, Mountain Wilderness, an environmental group, has dismantled 22 ski lifts since 2001, and approximately 106 abandoned ski lifts can still be found across 59 locations in the country.

A study published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change revealed that 53% of the surveyed European ski resorts could face a “very high snow supply risk” with a global warming increase of 2 degrees Celsius. Moreover, a report from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences warned of a substantial likelihood of global temperature surpassing this threshold by the middle of the century.

Mayor Dalex emphasized that French winter sports resorts, particularly those situated between 1,000 and 1,500 meters in altitude, are all affected by global warming. Nevertheless, not everyone in La Sambuy is ready to accept the closure without a fight. The association “All Together For La Sambuy” launched a petition to keep the resort and other similar establishments open, proposing a more sustainable model, including operating chair lifts during the summer season. The petition has garnered over 1,900 signatures, and the association is pursuing legal action to reverse the town council’s decision.

The closure of La Sambuy has sparked debate about the social and economic impact on the local community. Christian Bailly, the president of the association, emphasizes the resort’s significance as a social element for the town’s 7,500 inhabitants. With global warming undeniably taking its toll, ski resorts across France and Europe face an uncertain future.