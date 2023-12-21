Former Spouse of Infamous French Serial Killer Convicted for Involvement in Murders

In a shocking development, Monique Olivier, the ex-wife of a deceased French serial killer, has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the heinous crimes committed by her husband. The gruesome acts included the rape and murder of two young women, as well as the abduction of a 9-year-old girl who remains missing to this day.

Olivier, now 75 years old, faced trial in France for her involvement in the brutal killing of 20-year-old Joanna Parrish, a British student whose lifeless body was discovered in the Yonne River in 1990. Additionally, she was accused of complicity in the rape and murder of 18-year-old Marie-Angèle Domèce back in 1988. The last charge against her was for her alleged participation in the abduction of 9-year-old Estelle Mouzin in 2003, a case that still haunts investigators as her whereabouts remain unknown.

Expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness from the victims’ families, Olivier made a solemn statement of regret during the court proceedings. She acknowledged the gravity of her actions, realizing that they were unforgivable. Her admission of guilt and her direct involvement in these horrifying crimes shed light on the disturbing depths to which human depravity can sink.

The mastermind behind these monstrous acts was Olivier’s ex-husband, Michel Fourniret, infamously known as the “Ogre of Ardennes.” However, Fourniret passed away before he could face justice for his crimes. In 2008, he received a life sentence for the murders of seven girls and young women between 1987 and 2001. Prior to his death, Fourniret confessed to a total of 11 murders, leaving a trail of devastation in his wake.

The victims of these despicable acts ranged in age from 9 to 30 years old, with many of them being young girls. Fourniret’s reign of terror came to an end with his demise in 2021. Meanwhile, Olivier was already serving a life sentence for her involvement in her former husband’s previous crimes. Her presence and active participation in the crimes shocked many, as it shattered the belief that a woman could never be capable of such abhorrent acts.

As we delve into the disturbing details of this case, one can’t help but wonder about the intricate workings of the human mind and the depths of our capability for darkness. The chilling accounts shared by Olivier during the trial paint a picture of her complicity and inaction as her husband carried out his sadistic acts. It is a chilling reminder that evil can lurk in unexpected places and that violence knows no gender boundaries.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How many murders did Michel Fourniret confess to?

A: Before his death, Michel Fourniret confessed to a total of 11 murders.

Q: What was the age range of the victims?

A: The victims of these horrifying crimes ranged in age from 9 to 30 years old.

Q: Did Monique Olivier express remorse for her actions?

A: Yes, Monique Olivier expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness from the families of the victims.

Q: Was Michel Fourniret brought to trial?

A: No, Michel Fourniret died before he could be brought to trial for his crimes.

Q: Did Monique Olivier participate directly in the crimes?

A: Yes, Monique Olivier admitted to her direct involvement in the crimes during the court proceedings.

Q: Is the body of 9-year-old Estelle Mouzin, who was abducted, still missing?

A: Yes, Estelle Mouzin’s body has never been found, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

(Source: [Original Article](https://www.example.com))