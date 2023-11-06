Public Schools in France Face Backlash Over Abaya Ban

Public schools in France are facing criticism and legal challenges after implementing a ban on the abaya, a long, robe-like garment often worn by Muslim women. Despite the ban, 67 girls defiantly returned home instead of removing their abayas, according to Education Minister Gabriel Attal. The new rule, which was announced on Sunday, has sparked an appeal from the Action Droits Des Musulmans (ADM) group, citing a lack of legal justification for the ban.

The controversy surrounding the ban stems from the absence of a legal definition of what constitutes an abaya. Vincent Brengarth, the lawyer representing ADM, argues that the ban is arbitrary and infringes upon fundamental rights, such as personal liberty. The State Council, France’s highest court for complaints against state authorities, is expected to issue a decision on the appeal within 48 hours.

Adding to the confusion, lawyers have cautioned schools against penalizing students for wearing garments with unclear religious affiliations. One incident involved a student in Lyon who was banned from class for wearing a kimono. Lawyer Nabil Boudi highlighted that the law of March 15, 2004, does not categorize a kimono as a manifest religious manifestation, thus casting doubt on the ban’s legitimacy.

Interestingly, some students do not consider the abaya as strictly religious attire. Yara, a 15-year-old student, explained that the abaya is a traditional dress worn by both veiled and non-veiled girls. Other students echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the ban on abayas is unwarranted and that there are more pressing issues in French schools.

The ban has also faced opposition from teachers who argue that it is Islamophobic and detracts attention from the existing challenges faced by the public education system. Teachers at the Lycée de Stains in Seine-Saint-Denis have announced a strike in protest of the ban, citing shortages in teaching personnel and budget cuts. Despite the backlash, French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the ban, asserting that it is not stigmatizing but targeting those who advocate for the abaya.

As France continues to grapple with cultural and religious tensions, the abaya ban adds to a series of controversial restrictions on clothing associated with Muslims. The outcome of the legal appeal and the ongoing public discourse will undoubtedly shape the future of multiculturalism and religious expression in France.