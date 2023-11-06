France Upholds Ban on Abaya in Schools

French schools made international headlines this week as nearly 300 girls arrived for the first day of the term wearing abayas, a traditional Muslim garment. However, controversy arose as 67 girls were sent home for refusing to remove the abayas, in defiance of a recent ban imposed by the French government. Education Minister Gabriel Attal confirmed that most of the girls complied with the request and changed out of the dress.

Previously, the abaya fell into a legal gray area, but last month the French government explicitly banned it in schools. According to a 2004 law, displaying religious affiliation is prohibited within educational institutions. The government argues that the abaya falls under this category.

In response to the ban, an association representing Muslims known as Action for the Rights of Muslims (ADM) has appealed to the State Council, France’s highest court for complaints against state authorities, to issue an injunction against the ban. The ADM is also seeking a similar ban on the qamis, the male equivalent of the abaya.

French President Emmanuel Macron supported the ban, stating that a minority in France is exploiting religion to challenge the secular republic. He referenced the brutal murder of teacher Samuel Paty in 2017, who was killed following a social media campaign against him. Macron emphasized the importance of maintaining a neutral environment in schools, free from religious symbols.

Under the 2004 secularism law, large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas, and Islamic headscarves were already prohibited in schools. The ban on the abaya has sparked a debate on religious freedom and secularism.

While the ban has received support from some quarters, critics argue that it undermines individual liberties and targets a specific religious group. The outcome of the ADM’s appeal will be closely watched as France continues to grapple with questions surrounding integration, identity, and the balance between religious expression and secularism.