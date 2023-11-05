French Schools Take Action Against Abayas on First Day of School

French schools took a strong stance on the first day of the school year by sending home dozens of girls who refused to remove their abayas, an over-garment worn by Muslim women. The government had declared a ban on the abaya in schools due to concerns about secularism and the display of religious affiliation.

During Monday morning, nearly 300 girls arrived at school wearing abayas, defying the ban. However, most of them agreed to change out of the dress upon request. Seventy-two girls, on the other hand, refused to comply and were sent home.

President Emmanuel Macron defended the ban, referring to a “minority” in France that “hijack a religion and challenge the republic and secularism.” He mentioned the tragic murder of teacher Samuel Paty three years ago, attributing it to the consequences of such actions.

The ban on the abaya and its male equivalent, the qamis, has faced opposition. An association representing Muslims, called the Action for the Rights of Muslims, has filed a motion with France’s highest court for an injunction against the ban. The motion is set to be examined by the court.

Historically, a law introduced in 2004 prohibited students from openly displaying religious affiliations through signs or outfits. This included items like large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas, and Islamic headscarves. However, the ban on abayas is a new development, as they had been in a grey area and faced no outright ban until now.

The controversy surrounding the ban raises questions about the balance between religious freedom and secularism, with some arguing that it infringes on civil liberties while others support it as a measure against extremism. The debate continues as the consequences and implications of the ban unfold.