Shocking Discovery: Woman Rescued After 12 Years of Captivity in France

Authorities in France have made a disturbing arrest after a German national was found holding his wife captive for over a decade in their home in Forbach. The woman, who was discovered naked with her head shaved, had endured years of abuse and torture.

The woman’s ordeal finally came to light when she managed to secretly contact the police in Germany, who then alerted their French counterparts. She revealed that she had been held against her will and subjected to unimaginable abuse by her husband since 2011.

The 55-year-old man now faces serious charges including kidnapping, aggravated rape, and acts of torture and barbarism. Currently held in Metz, the investigation into this harrowing case is still ongoing.

In an unsettling twist, authorities discovered a notebook in the apartment. This diary-like notebook is believed to have been used by the man to meticulously record his heinous actions and the times he provided his wife with food.

The small town of Forbach, located near the German border and the capital of the state of Saarland, is now marked by this shocking crime. The alarming nature of this case has garnered attention from authorities in both France and Germany, highlighting the need for improved cooperation between the two countries in tackling such atrocities.

