French Journalist Under Investigation for Possible Poisoning Amidst Controversial Escape from Russia

French authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the suspected poisoning of a Russian journalist who made headlines by denouncing the war in Ukraine on live television. Marina Ovsyannikova, a former employee of Russian state television Channel One, fell unexpectedly ill outside her Paris apartment and immediately sought medical attention, voicing her suspicions of being poisoned.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has confirmed that police are examining Ovsyannikova’s apartment and that a full investigation is underway. Ovsyannikova’s sudden illness has raised concerns and prompted media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to support her during this challenging time.

Ovsyannikova gained international attention in March 2022 when she appeared on an evening news broadcast and held up a sign that read, “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” This act led to her being charged with disparaging the Russian military and receiving a hefty fine. A subsequent protest near the Kremlin in July 2022 resulted in her detention and subsequent placement under house arrest. Ovsyannikova, however, managed to escape to France with her daughter.

The journalist’s tumultuous journey did not end there, as earlier this month, a Moscow court sentenced her to 8 1/2 years in prison in absentia for spreading false information about the Russian army. This development is part of a broader pattern of increasing suppression of dissent in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago.

Despite the ongoing investigation, further details about the suspected poisoning are yet to emerge. The circumstances surrounding Ovsyannikova’s sudden illness and her escape from Russia have raised questions and underscore the risks faced by individuals who challenge the status quo.

