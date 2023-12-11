The French Parliament Rejects Macron’s Immigration Bill: A Surprising Turn of Events

In an unexpected move, the French parliament rejected President Emmanuel Macron’s flagship immigration bill, causing his interior minister to offer his resignation in response to the perceived failure. The bill, initially proposed by Macron’s centrist government, aimed to improve migrants’ integration and increase the expulsion of undocumented individuals.

Rather than accepting the interior minister’s resignation, Macron ordered him to find alternative solutions to break the deadlock and ensure the passage of the legislation. This unexpected setback for the government occurred when the lower-house National Assembly voted to reject the controversial bill without engaging in any debate.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called for an emergency meeting with ministers and lawmakers to address the situation. Following discussions at the presidential Elysee Palace, Macron declined the interior minister’s resignation and instead requested proposals to overcome the current blockage and establish an effective law.

The rejected bill encompassed various measures, including more stringent restrictions on migrants bringing family members into France, birthright citizenship, and access to welfare benefits. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin defended the bill during his address at the National Assembly, urging lawmakers not to align with the Greens’ rejection motion.

Despite Darmanin’s pleas, the National Assembly voted in favor of the rejection motion, with 270 votes against 265. The bill’s examination, which involved approximately 2,600 proposed amendments, has now been interrupted. The government has the option to either resend the bill to the Senate or withdraw it entirely.

Darmanin expressed his disappointment, calling the outcome a “failure.” He emphasized the importance of providing law enforcement and judicial authorities with the necessary tools to combat irregular immigration. However, he criticized what he referred to as an “unholy alliance” between the left and far-right, suggesting it led to the bill’s rejection.

Among those expressing satisfaction with the result was far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen, who stated that the rejection had protected the French from a “migratory tidal wave.” Conversely, hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon saw the outcome as a potential setback for the interior minister, implying it could be a manifestation of the end of his career.

Notably, during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Macron stressed the importance of upholding France’s tradition of providing asylum to those whose rights are endangered in their home countries. He expressed his belief that restricting the right of asylum would be a mistake.

While the bill aimed to streamline asylum application procedures and regularize the status of undocumented workers in labor-shortage sectors, critics characterized it as a “bill of shame.” The rejected legislation intended to strike a balance between integration and enforcement, ultimately resulting in the expulsion of individuals deemed to be in violation of immigration laws.

With the rejection of Macron’s immigration bill, the French parliament faces the challenge of finding new solutions to address the immigration issue effectively. The government must reconcile the concerns raised by lawmakers and continue the pursuit of legislation that benefits both migrants and French society.

