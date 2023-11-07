French Political Leaders Unimpressed with Macron’s Attempt at Unity

French political leaders from across the spectrum were left unimpressed and unconvinced by President Emmanuel Macron’s marathon 12-hour talks aimed at finding common ground. The goal of these discussions was to build new momentum and gain support in a hung parliament. However, it appears that Macron’s efforts fell short.

Conservative leader Eric Ciotti, who could have been a potential ally for Macron, expressed his skepticism and stated that he remained unconvinced for the time being. He questioned the outcome of these talks and the potential impact they could have on the political landscape. Ciotti did, however, acknowledge that the timing of the all-party talks was relevant.

The sentiment was even harsher from Manuel Bompard, coordinator of the hard-left France Unbowed. Bompard described the talks as “grotesque” and criticized the lack of serious answers, measures, and concrete announcements. He emphasized that the country is currently facing significant difficulties that require immediate attention and action.

With the idea of referendums on the table, various political factions have their own agendas. The left hopes for a referendum to reverse the unpopular pension reform, while the conservatives and far-right seek one on immigration. Macron’s camp, on the other hand, has proposed an alternative approach known as a “preferendum,” which involves multiple-choice questions.

However, legal and constitutional experts have raised doubts about the legality and effectiveness of such a ballot. There are concerns that Macron’s proposed “democratic innovation” may turn out to be a disappointment and fail to make a meaningful impact. This could pose a challenge for Macron’s second term in office and hinder his ability to address critical issues.

Despite assertions from Macron’s entourage that the talks were a success and a moment of unity and recognition, the overwhelming response from political leaders suggests otherwise. It remains to be seen whether Macron can overcome the obstacles he faces and regain the support he desperately needs to navigate a hung parliament effectively.