In a surprising turn of events, the French military intelligence directorate (DRM) has announced that the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza was not the result of an Israeli missile strike, as initially believed. Instead, it is now suspected that the explosion was caused by a misfiring Palestinian rocket. The DRM stated that there is no evidence to support the claim that it was an Israeli strike, and the most likely scenario is a Palestinian rocket that experienced a firing incident.

The DRM explained that the impact crater observed at the scene was far too small to have been caused by an Israeli missile. They also noted that Palestinian groups possess small-caliber rockets with a similar explosive charge to the one seen in the blast. This new information contradicts the earlier accusations made by Gaza’s health ministry, which had blamed Israel for the incident.

Given the conflicting accounts surrounding the explosion, the DRM decided to release its findings to the public, a departure from its usual protocol. The analysis, based on open-source material, considered the structural damage at the hospital, the presence of broken windows, and the limited destruction of vehicles. However, the DRM was not able to ascertain the exact origin of the failed rocket or place blame on any specific group.

While the DRM did not provide an estimate of the death toll, it suggested that it is likely to be fewer than the previously reported 471 casualties. The unclassified U.S. intelligence report also supported this assessment, estimating the death toll to be between 100 and 300 people.

These new developments shed a different light on the situation in Gaza, highlighting the complexities and challenges of gathering accurate information during times of conflict. It is crucial to rely on comprehensive investigations and the analysis of all available evidence before assigning blame. The quest for truth and accountability is vital to promoting peace and stability in the region.