New Era in French Politics as Far Right and Far Left Take Different Stances on Antisemitism

In a historic turn of events, the landscape of French politics is undergoing a seismic shift as the far right and far left take diverging positions on the issue of antisemitism. This development has been prompted by the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas and its repercussions in Europe. Sunday will witness a major demonstration in Paris, bringing together representatives from various political parties, including the far right but not the far left.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in this demonstration to show their support for French “Republican” values and denounce antisemitism, which has been on the rise since October. This noteworthy event will see the presence of Marine Le Pen, the three-time presidential candidate for the National Rally, and Jordan Bardella, the young president of the party. Conversely, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the volatile leader of France Unbowed, representing the far left, has stated that his party will not attend, citing the demonstrators as “unconditional supporters of the massacre [of Gazans].”

This significant paradigm shift has symbolic implications for French politics. Previously, the far right, including its views on Jews, was widely considered “anti-Republican” and marginalized. The far left, on the other hand, encompassing Communists, Trotskyists, and new left-wing movements like LFI, has faced criticism but remained part of the broader political family. The alliance between the far right and the cause of French Jews, while the far left rejects the march against antisemitism, highlights the transformation of the political order.

The contemporary far right, now rebranded as the “hard right” or “national right,” has shifted its focus from its previous preoccupation with Jews and the notion of a “Jewish lobby.” Instead, it concentrates on issues such as immigration, insecurity, and Islamism, finding common ground with many Jewish individuals. Meanwhile, the far left in France views Gaza through an anti-colonial lens, perceiving an oppressed people subjected to superpower proxies.

Consequently, the party that was founded by an individual who once referred to the Holocaust as a “detail of history” now openly supports French Jews. In contrast, a party built on principles of human rights and equality faces accusations of antisemitism for its failure to denounce Hamas as a “terrorist” organization. This nuanced transformation presents an intriguing paradox.

Nevertheless, skepticism abounds, as many people question whether the far right, rooted in French-first nationalist ideals, can truly shed its anti-Jewish sentiments. Some note that Jordan Bardella recently refrained from explicitly labeling Jean-Marie Le Pen as antisemitic. Similarly, divisions within the far left are emerging around Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose combative personality and authoritarian methods have exasperated certain colleagues.

Despite these nuances, polling data substantiates the transformation occurring in French politics. In an IFOP poll conducted last week, Marine Le Pen would emerge victorious in the first round of a presidential election today, securing up to 33% of the vote. Conversely, Mr. Mélenchon, who garnered 22% support in the 2022 election, has seen his popularity dwindle to 14%.

Serge Klarsfeld, a prominent figure in the fight against antisemitism in France, recently commented on these historical and political ironies. Klarsfeld, together with his wife Beate, was instrumental in bringing Nazi war criminals to justice and documenting the deportation and deaths of 80,000 Jews from France during the Holocaust. Speaking to Le Figaro newspaper, he expressed mixed emotions: “For me, the DNA of the far right is antisemitism. So when I see a major far-right party abandon antisemitism and denialism and move towards our Republican values, naturally, I rejoice. On the other hand, seeing the far left retreat from their fight against antisemitism fills me with sadness.”

While the reasons behind this shifting political landscape extend beyond the recent Gaza conflict, it serves as a potent catalyst for change. The implications of this evolution will undoubtedly be closely watched not only in France but across Europe as well.

FAQ

What is the significance of the far right and far left taking different stances on antisemitism in France?

This marks a historic shift in French politics, as the far right, which was previously marginalized due to its views on Jews, now embraces the cause of French Jews. In contrast, the far left, traditionally part of the broader political family, faces accusations of antisemitism for its failure to denounce Hamas as a terrorist organization.

What are the primary concerns of the contemporary far right in France?

The far right, now known as the “hard right” or “national right,” has shifted its focus to issues such as immigration, insecurity, and Islamism. It finds common ground with many Jewish individuals on these topics.

How does the far left in France perceive the conflict in Gaza?

The far left views the conflict through an anti-colonial lens, seeing it as an oppression of a people under the influence of superpower proxies. This perspective leads to expressions of solidarity with Palestinians.

What are the implications of the transformation occurring in French politics?

The transformation signifies the mainstreaming of the far right, particularly under Marine Le Pen’s leadership, while the far left, represented by Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s LFI, is witnessing a decline in popularity. This shift could potentially have lasting effects on French society and Europe as a whole.