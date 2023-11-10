Journal Du Dimanche Journalists End Strike Amidst Controversy over Right-Wing Editor

Journal du Dimanche (JDD) employees have decided to end their strike, one of the longest in recent French media history. The strike began on June 22 in protest against the appointment of Geoffroy Lejeune as the new editor-in-chief. Despite knowing that their decision would mean either leaving the paper or working under Lejeune’s leadership, the staff has chosen to throw in the towel.

The strike has caused the influential weekly to miss six consecutive issues, highlighting the stronghold that the journalists had in their protest. The JDD’s SDJ journalists’ association revealed that they had reached an agreement with the paper’s owners, the media arm of the Lagardere Group, to end the strike.

Geoffroy Lejeune, previously the editor of the far-right weekly Valeurs Actuelles, has faced significant backlash since his appointment. He openly expressed support for far-right media commentator Eric Zemmour during his presidential campaign last year.

The controversy surrounding Lejeune’s appointment has come at a time when conservative billionaire Vincent Bollore is in the process of acquiring the Lagardere Group. Bollore’s acquisition includes other media outlets such as Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio.

The strike by JDD journalists lasted for 40 days, making it the longest strike in French media since the 28-month Le Parisien daily strike in 1975. Despite their determination, the journalists realized that a prolonged standoff with Lagardere would not have been successful.

As part of the agreement, the JDD’s website will be back online and the print edition will return in the middle of the month. The agreement also includes support measures for journalists who choose to leave the editorial staff.

The JDD, which usually toes a centrist line and is generally sympathetic to President Emmanuel Macron’s government, has a weekly sales figure of around 140,000. The end of the strike marks a significant moment for the newspaper and its journalists as they face the reality of working under new leadership and explore their options moving forward.