The End of a Media Strike: A Fight for Freedom of the Press

Journalists at a prominent French newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche, have decided to end their 40-day strike, marking one of the longest media strikes in recent French history. However, the appointment of a new editor with a controversial track record has sparked uproar and led to concerns about the newspaper’s future.

Le Journal du Dimanche, known for its interviews with government leaders and centrist policy analysis, called off the strike after it became clear that the paper’s new owner, French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, would not reverse the appointment. Despite the strike ending, many journalists are expected to resign in protest.

The new editor, Geoffroy Lejeune, previously led a far-right French magazine that was fined for publishing racist insults. His appointment ignited a firestorm in French media and political circles, raising fears that the newspaper could transform into a right-wing platform.

Despite the opposition from journalists and the concerns raised, Vincent Bolloré stood by his decision, signaling a potential shift in the newspaper’s editorial direction. This development has reignited discussions about press freedom in a country where a significant portion of media outlets is controlled by billionaires or financiers.

The strike left the newsstands empty for six weeks, only the second time in the newspaper’s 75-year history that it missed publication. The Lagardère Group, which owns Le Journal du Dimanche, along with Paris Match magazine, has announced the resumption of weekly print editions in mid-August.

Parliament is now considering a measure to give journalists at government-subsidized newspapers a say in choosing the editor in chief. Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled public hearings in September to address ways to strengthen press independence.

The episode has also shed light on Vincent Bolloré’s influence in the media landscape. Bolloré, often labeled as France’s Rupert Murdoch, comes from traditionalist Catholic circles and has been expanding his conservative media empire. Several news outlets under his ownership have adopted right-leaning editorial lines, leading to the displacement of longtime journalists.

While the strike may have come to an end, the fight for press freedom and the independence of editorial staff continues. Journalists at Le Journal du Dimanche who remain intent on safeguarding these values are forming an association and will advocate for changes in French legislation governing the press.

