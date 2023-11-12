Jewish Woman Attacked in Anti-Semitic Incident in Lyon

A shocking incident occurred over the weekend in the Montluc district of Lyon’s 3rd arrondissement. A Jewish woman in her thirties was viciously attacked in her own home, raising concerns about the increasing antisemitism in France.

The attack took place on Saturday around 1 p.m. when an unknown individual dressed in dark clothing and with a concealed face knocked on the victim’s door. When she answered, she was assaulted and subsequently rushed to the hospital with two stab wounds to her abdomen.

The severity of the attack was underscored by the presence of a swastika painted on the victim’s door and the mezuzah, a traditional Jewish symbol, which suggests a hateful motive behind the violence. While not all authorities have confirmed it as an antisemitic attack, the Lyon public prosecutor’s office has suggested an “antisemitic motive” in their preliminary assessment.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community. The mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, took to social media to condemn the violence and show support for the victim and her relatives. This attack highlights the urgent need for solidarity and awareness in the face of rising antisemitism.

The victim’s legal representative, attorney Stéphane Drai, confirmed that a complaint will be filed for “attempted homicide,” reflecting the alarming trend of hate escalating into physical violence. Police are actively investigating the case and have positioned themselves in the victim’s hospital room.

This attack is not an isolated incident but part of a concerning surge in antisemitic acts in France, particularly following the recent violent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The country has witnessed a shocking 819 antisemitic incidents reported since the massacre in southern Israel. This surge has raised questions about the state of tolerance and security for Jews in France.

In response to the attack, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, emphasized the need for unity and strength within the Jewish community. He stated that antisemitism is affecting not only Israel but the entire Jewish world, and it is crucial to stand together and show resilience in the face of hatred.

It is important to note that while the authorities are considering the possibility of antisemitism in this case, a thorough investigation is still underway to determine the attacker’s motives. As Rabbi Moshe Lewin, the representative of the Conference for European Rabbis, pointed out, it is essential to await the investigation’s findings and not jump to conclusions. He highlighted the need for a swift resolution and hopes that the perpetrator will be apprehended soon.

