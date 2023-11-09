Contrary to the claims made by Palestinian officials of an Israeli airstrike, France’s military intelligence agency, the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DRM), has determined that a misfiring Palestinian rocket caused the deadly explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. The DRM’s assessment, based on classified information, satellite imagery, intelligence from other countries, and open-source data, points to an errant Palestinian rocket with approximately 5kg of explosives as the likely source of the blast.

A senior French military official highlighted that the size of the explosion aligns with Palestinian rockets and that the impact crater is too small to indicate an Israeli missile strike. While the DRM did not provide an exact casualty count, it expressed the belief that the number is likely lower than the 471 fatalities reported by Palestinian officials.

French President Emmanuel Macron took the unusual step of directing the DRM to share its findings due to conflicting accounts surrounding the incident. The French intelligence assessment offers an alternative perspective amidst the flurry of claims and counterclaims surrounding the hospital blast.

The DRM’s conclusion has prompted further questions and investigations into the incident, with the United Nations calling for an independent probe to determine what truly occurred. The international community agrees that there needs to be accountability regarding the explosion, as it resulted in the loss of numerous innocent lives.

As the world awaits more information on the tragedy and seeks justice for the victims, it becomes evident that the situation in Gaza remains highly complex and charged with conflicting narratives. The French military intelligence agency’s findings provide a fresh perspective on the incident, challenging the initial attribution of blame and urging a comprehensive investigation to establish the truth.