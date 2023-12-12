French Frigate Languedoc Thwarts Another Drone Attack in Yemeni Waters

In a daring display of maritime security and defense, the French frigate Languedoc intercepted yet another drone in the waters off the coast of Yemen. This marks the third time in the past week that the frigate has successfully thwarted a potential threat from Yemeni airspace.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, as the oil tanker Strinda, flying the Norwegian flag, came under attack from a complex air assault. A drone, believed to be of Yemeni origin, initiated the attack, causing a fire on board the vessel.

Without hesitation, the FREMM Languedoc swiftly moved into action. It intercepted and neutralized the drone before it could inflict further damage on the Strinda. In a remarkable show of bravery and professionalism, the frigate then placed itself as a shield, protecting the endangered vessel from any subsequent hijacking attempts.

Thanks to the rapid response and decisive actions of the French Navy, the fire aboard the Strinda was brought under control, with no reported injuries. To ensure the safety of the tanker, the USS Mason, a guided-missile destroyer, escorted the Strinda out of the threat zone to the Gulf of Aden. Meanwhile, the FREMM Languedoc resumed its scheduled patrol towards the North, reinforcing its commitment to maritime security.

The Gulf of Aden and the southern Red Sea are critical waterways, serving as major routes for international shipping. Approximately 20,000 commercial ships pass through this region each year, making the need for effective maritime security measures paramount. The FREMM Languedoc’s presence in the area since December 8 has been instrumental in safeguarding the freedom of navigation for these vessels.

This recent interception by the French frigate follows similar incidents in the vicinity. Just a day before, Languedoc successfully shot down two drones launched from Yemen using Aster 15 surface-to-air missiles, as confirmed by French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu. These actions highlight the ongoing threats facing maritime operations in the region and the importance of a strong defense posture.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a frigate?

A: A frigate is a type of warship that is smaller than a destroyer but larger than a corvette, typically used for escort duties and anti-submarine warfare.

Q: What is a drone?

A: A drone is an unmanned aircraft that is operated remotely or autonomously. It can be used for various purposes, including surveillance, delivery, and in some cases, as weapons.

Q: What are Aster 15 surface-to-air missiles?

A: Aster 15 missiles are a part of the Aster missile family, primarily used as surface-to-air missiles for air defense purposes. They are capable of engaging threats such as aircraft, drones, and missiles.

