The Languedoc Frigate Successfully Neutralizes Two Drone Threats Near Yemen

The French FREMM Frigate Languedoc recently demonstrated its capabilities by intercepting and destroying two drones that were heading towards it. This remarkable engagement took place in the Red Sea, approximately 110 km from the coast of Yemen. The success of this operation highlights the effectiveness of both the combat system and the highly skilled crew aboard the frigate.

As a multi-mission frigate, the Languedoc is equipped to handle various tasks, including anti-submarine warfare. It is armed with a range of weapons, including surface-to-air missiles, land attack cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedo launchers, a main gun, and remote weapons stations. The vessel has proven its excellence in anti-submarine warfare by winning the U.S. Navy 6th Fleet “Hook’em Award” in the past.

The French Navy employs a dual crew concept, which increases the operational availability of its surface vessels. By using two crews, the frigates can spend 50% more days at sea, resulting in extended deployment times. The crews also benefit from increased rest, leading to higher operational efficiency and a reduced risk of errors.

The Languedoc was deployed to secure commercial maritime traffic in the South of the Red Sea following a series of incidents involving commercial vessels in the area. The threat to maritime security posed by drones and missiles launched by Houthi forces from Yemen has been a growing concern. The French Navy, along with the United States Navy, has taken active measures to counter these threats and ensure the safety of international waters.

In addition to intercepting drones, the Languedoc has been involved in joint operations with other naval assets. This includes providing security for the transit of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group through the Strait of Hormuz. The presence of French Navy aircraft, such as the E-2C Hawkeye and ATL2 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, further contributes to the maritime security efforts in the region.

The engagement of the Languedoc Frigate serves as a testament to the French Navy’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in international waters. Through their adeptness in combat operations and dedication to maritime security, they continue to safeguard the interests of France and its allies.

