Marine Le Pen’s Controversial Move to Protest Antisemitism Draws Mixed Reactions

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right National Rally party, has sparked a heated debate by announcing her plans to participate in a march protesting the rise of antisemitism in France. The announcement has attracted criticism from various quarters, with detractors arguing that Le Pen’s party still carries the taint of its antisemitic past, despite efforts to rebrand and distance itself from its dark history.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, along with numerous other political parties and citizens, are set to attend the march on Sunday. Le Pen’s decision to join the protest has raised eyebrows, with some speculating that she is using the Israel-Hamas conflict as a means to improve her image among mainstream voters.

The legacy of Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was convicted multiple times for hate speech and downplayed the Holocaust, continues to haunt the party. Although Marine Le Pen has taken steps to cleanse the party’s image by disassociating from her father and changing its name from National Front to National Rally, recent remarks by the party’s current president, Jordan Bardella, have reignited the association between past and present.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran has made it clear that Marine Le Pen’s party is unwelcome at what is being called a “grand civic march.” However, he acknowledged that the march is a public event and each person is free to choose whether to participate or not.

The urgency for the march stems from the alarming rise in antisemitic incidents in France since the beginning of Israel’s conflict with Hamas. Since October 7th, there have been 1,159 reported acts of antisemitism, nearly triple the total number for all of 2022. France, with the largest Jewish population in Europe, is grappling with the scars of its collaboration with the Nazis during World War II, which makes present-day antisemitic acts even more profound.

Le Pen remains resolute in her decision to march, and she has called on all members and supporters of her party to join her. However, her stance has drawn disapproval from the Jewish umbrella group known as CRIF, as well as House Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet and other political figures who refuse to march alongside her.

Interestingly, there has been less public outcry over the participation of right-wing politician Eric Zemmour and his Reconquest party in the march. Zemmour’s party, like Le Pen’s, focuses on the perceived threat of mass migration, particularly from Muslim communities, and raises concerns about the preservation of French cultural identity.

With 88 National Rally lawmakers in the lower house, Le Pen has become a formidable political force, unlike Zemmour. Yet, there lingers a prevalent mistrust toward her party. In May, Prime Minister Borne expressed skepticism about the National Rally’s attempts at normalization, stating that she considers the party to harbor a “dangerous ideology” rooted in its history. Her reference to Marshall Philippe Petain, the leader of the collaborationist Vichy government during WWII, underscores the depth of concern.

In a surprising twist, renowned Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld has emerged as an unexpected supporter of Le Pen’s participation. Klarsfeld, whose organization has successfully prosecuted Jean-Marie Le Pen, believes that the National Rally’s abandonment of antisemitism and negationism, along with its embrace of republican values, marks a positive evolution from its far-right origins.

French President Emmanuel Macron, while not directly naming Le Pen, warned against confusing the rejection of Muslims with support for Jews during a recent speech. This echoes previous instances where Le Pen has been excluded from unity marches, including one in 2015 following terrorist attacks. Le Pen’s exclusion led her to hold a smaller march elsewhere. In 2019, she participated in a massive protest against the government’s pension reforms but had to be discreetly removed due to protests against her presence.

Overall, Le Pen’s decision to join the march against antisemitism has reignited debates about her party’s past and current ideology. While some view her participation as a positive sign of progress, others continue to express deep reservations about the National Rally’s potential threat to France’s social fabric.