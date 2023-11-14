New Article: Marine Le Pen’s Controversial March Against Antisemitism

PARIS — Marine Le Pen, the prominent leader of the far-right political party in France, has ignited a storm of criticism with her plans to participate in a march against rising antisemitism in the country. While Le Pen and her National Rally party intend to join the march, many argue that the party has not successfully shed its antisemitic heritage despite its increasing political legitimacy.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, along with various political parties and citizens, are scheduled to attend the Sunday march. However, there are concerns that Le Pen may be using the Israel-Hamas conflict to make herself more appealing to mainstream voters. This move has drawn attention and raised questions about the party’s stance on antisemitism.

Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party’s founder, has faced numerous convictions for antisemitic hate speech and has downplayed the severity of the Holocaust. Marine Le Pen, who came in second place in the last two presidential elections and is expected to be a strong contender in 2027, has made efforts to distance herself from her father’s controversial views. This includes removing her father from the party and rebranding it as the National Rally from its previous name, the National Front.

Despite these efforts, the current president of the party, Jordan Bardella, recently stated in an interview that he does not believe Jean-Marie Le Pen is antisemitic. This remark has reignited the association between the past and present of the party.

In response to Le Pen’s plans to participate in the march, government spokesman Olivier Veran stated that her party does not belong in what is being referred to as a “grand civic march.” However, he also emphasized that the march is open to the public, and individuals are free to make their own decisions about participating.

The march was organized by the leaders of the Senate and the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, in light of the alarming increase in antisemitic incidents since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. According to the Interior Ministry, there have been 1,159 reported antisemitic acts since October 7, which is nearly three times the total number of incidents against French Jews in 2022. These acts stir painful memories for France, given its collaboration with the Nazis during World War II.

Nevertheless, Marine Le Pen remains determined to attend the march and has called on all members and supporters of her party to join her. However, her presence is not welcomed by groups like the Jewish umbrella organization known as CRIF. House Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, who co-organized the march, stated in a television interview that no political parties were invited, indicating that she would not march alongside Le Pen.

While Le Pen faces significant criticism for her plans to attend the march, there has been less attention focused on the anticipated presence of even more far-right politician Eric Zemmour. Zemmour, who represents the Reconquest party, has caused several leading figures from the National Rally, including Le Pen’s niece Marion Marechal, to defect to his party. Both Zemmour and Le Pen share concerns about what they perceive as an overwhelming influx of migrants, mainly Muslims, and its impact on French society.

With 88 National Rally lawmakers in the lower house and her own status as a lawmaker, Marine Le Pen has emerged as a formidable political force. However, doubts persist regarding her party’s agenda. Prime Minister Borne has expressed skepticism about the National Rally’s transformation, stating that changing the party’s name does not alter its roots. She also drew a parallel to Vichy France’s collaboration with the Nazis, referring to the National Rally as an inheritor of dangerous ideologies.

In an unexpected twist, renowned Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld expressed a positive view of Le Pen’s participation in the march. Klarsfeld, who has succeeded in convicting Jean-Marie Le Pen through legal action by his association, the Sons and Daughters of Deported Jews of France, believes that the National Rally’s abandonment of antisemitism is cause for celebration.

French President Emmanuel Macron indirectly addressed the far right in a recent speech, stating that some individuals pretend to support the Jewish community while conflating the rejection of Muslims with the support of Jews.

This is not the first time that Le Pen has faced exclusion from unity marches. In 2015, she was effectively sidelined from a march that brought together world leaders following three terrorist attacks. Le Pen held a small march in Beaucaire, a town in southern France, instead. In 2019, she participated in a large-scale protest against the government’s pension reform but had to be discreetly removed due to the protests against her presence.

