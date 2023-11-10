France’s Ban on Abaya Dress in Schools Upheld, Stirring Controversy

France’s highest court, the Conseil d’Etat, recently upheld the government’s ban on the abaya Muslim dress for women in schools. While the ban has been seen as a move to protect secularism, critics argue that the abaya is a cultural garment rather than a religious symbol.

The court’s ruling has sparked a contentious debate, with supporters of the ban claiming that it is necessary to enforce France’s principle of separation between state and religion. They argue that the ban on the abaya, similar to previous bans on Muslim headscarves, is aimed at preserving the secular nature of education in the country.

On the other hand, opponents of the ban, including the Action for the Rights of Muslims, have filed for an injunction against it. They argue that the ban violates fundamental freedoms and unfairly targets a specific religious group. Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer with the Paris Bar Association, criticizes the ban for lacking a precise definition of the abaya as a non-religious garment.

Amidst the controversy, President Emmanuel Macron defends the ban, emphasizing the need to address the security concerns raised by acts of terrorism, such as the murder of teacher Samuel Paty for showing Mohammed caricatures during a civics education class. Macron argues that there is a “minority” in France who “hijack a religion and challenge the republic and secularism,” leading to severe consequences.

It is important to note that France has a history of legislating on matters of religious expression in schools. A law passed in 2004 already prohibits the wearing of signs or outfits that ostentatiously display religious affiliation. This includes items such as large crosses, Jewish kippas, and Islamic headscarves.

While the ban on abayas represents a new development in the enforcement of secularism in French schools, the controversy surrounding it raises questions about the balance between religious freedom and the national value of secularism. As France continues to grapple with these issues, a nuanced and inclusive approach is needed to navigate the complexities of ensuring both religious freedom and the preservation of a secular state.