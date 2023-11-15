The French Court Takes Historical Step in Issuing Arrest Warrant for Bashar al-Assad

A groundbreaking development has occurred in the pursuit of justice for war crimes committed during the Syrian conflict. A French court has issued an international arrest warrant for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, along with three others, including his brother Maher, for complicity in war crimes against humanity. This warrant is specifically related to their alleged involvement in chemical weapon attacks that targeted civilians, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people, including hundreds of children.

This significant move by the French judiciary marks a historic moment as it appears to be the first time a sitting head of state has faced an arrest warrant in another country for crimes against humanity. Mazen Darwish, founder and director general of the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), describes it as a victory for the victims, their families, and the survivors, as well as a step towards justice and sustainable peace in Syria.

The investigation into these chemical attacks has been ongoing since April 2021 by the investigating judges from the crimes against humanity division of the Paris judicial court. The impetus for this investigation came from a civil party complaint filed by three organizations: the SCM, the Open Society Justice Initiative, and Syrian Archive, which documents human rights violations and other crimes committed in Syria. Similar legal actions against the Syrian regime have also been initiated in courts in Sweden and Germany.

In addition to Bashar al-Assad and Maher al-Assad, arrest warrants have been issued for General Ghassan Abbas and General Bassam al-Hassan. General Abbas is the director of Branch 450 of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC), while General al-Hassan serves as a presidential adviser for strategic affairs and a liaison officer between the presidential palace and the SSRC. All four individuals face charges of complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Steve Kostas, senior managing lawyer at the Open Society Justice Initiative, emphasizes that the arrest warrant for a sitting head of state on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity is unprecedented. This case presents an opportunity for France to establish the principle that there is no immunity for the most serious international crimes, even at the highest level.

The chemical attacks in question took place in August 2013 in the Ghouta district of Damascus, an area controlled by opposition rebels. These attacks nearly prompted military intervention by the United States. While international pressure compelled Syria to agree to a US-Russian plan to dismantle their chemical weapons, doubts remain regarding the full implementation of this agreement.

The release of these arrest warrants by France sends a strong message that crimes committed a decade ago cannot and will not go unpunished. Hadi al-Khatib, founder of Syrian Archive, appreciates France’s firm stance and hopes that other countries will follow suit in demanding criminal responsibility for these heinous acts.

The Syrian conflict, which started as pro-democracy protests during the Arab Spring in 2011, quickly turned into a devastating civil war the following year. The ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Researchers from the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin, along with Syrian and international partners, have documented numerous chemical weapons attacks in Syria since 2011. The overwhelming majority of these attacks, approximately 98%, have been attributed to the Assad regime.

This significant step taken by the French court highlights the importance of holding accountable those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity. It serves as a reminder that justice can prevail even in the face of immense challenges, and it offers hope to the victims, their families, and those seeking a future of peace in Syria.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the charges against Bashar al-Assad?

– Bashar al-Assad, along with three others, faces charges related to complicity in war crimes against humanity, specifically linked to chemical weapon attacks on civilians during the Syrian conflict.

2. Is this the first time a sitting head of state has faced an arrest warrant in another country for crimes against humanity?

– Yes, it is believed to be the first time a sitting head of state has been the subject of an arrest warrant in another country for crimes against humanity.

3. How did this investigation come about?

– The investigation was initiated by the French judicial court’s crimes against humanity division following a civil party complaint from three organizations: the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), Open Society Justice Initiative, and Syrian Archive.

4. Will other countries take similar legal actions against the Syrian regime?

– Yes, civil cases against the Damascus regime have already been brought before courts in Sweden and Germany.

5. How many people were affected by the chemical weapon attacks?

– The attacks resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people, including hundreds of children.

6. What other evidence supports these arrest warrants?

– UN chemical weapons experts have explicitly blamed Bashar al-Assad for using sarin, chlorine, and mustard gas against civilians in Syria on multiple occasions.

Sources:

– French court issues an international arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad for complicity in war crimes – The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/06/french-court-issues-arrest-warrant-bashar-al-assad-war-crimes)

– International Criminal Court (ICC) – United Nations (https://www.un.org/en/icc)