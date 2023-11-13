New Article: Woman Arrested after Making Threats in Paris Train Station

French authorities apprehended a woman in Paris on Tuesday morning after she made threatening statements at a train station during rush hour. The incident took place amid heightened alertness for potential attacks in the country, with the police already under scrutiny for recent fatal shootings. The 38-year-old woman, who had her face completely veiled, was reported to have shouted “Allahu akbar” (meaning “God is greatest”) and made threats, including “you will all die.” In fear for their safety, the police fired shots at the unarmed woman.

Passengers on a suburban train traveling from the eastern suburbs of Paris alerted the police after witnessing the woman’s behavior. Authorities managed to isolate her at the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand station, which was subsequently evacuated. The police chief, Laurent Nunez, explained that officers ordered the woman to sit on the ground and remain still. However, she disregarded their instructions and approached the officers, ignoring their command to show her hands. As a result, two police officers fired a total of eight rounds, severely wounding the woman in the abdomen. No explosives or other weapons were found on her.

The incident has led to two separate investigations. One will examine the woman’s actions, while the other will assess whether the use of firearms by the police was justified. The government spokesman, Olivier Veran, confirmed that multiple calls were made by passengers to the rail operator, SNCF, which prompted the intervention of the police. Veran stated that the situation was deemed dangerous, leading the officers to open fire. Footage from the officers’ body cameras and the station’s CCTV system will be crucial in establishing a precise account of the event.

According to Nunez, the woman is a French national who had previous interactions with the authorities. In July 2021, she was arrested by a military patrol following threats she made to soldiers with a screwdriver, accompanied by remarks with religious connotations. She was briefly detained and subsequently received psychiatric care. Despite initial claims by two police sources, it has been clarified that she was not on a watchlist for radicalization. The incident is not currently being investigated by France’s anti-terror unit.

The Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand station, named after the country’s national library, remained closed to the public following the incident. France has been on high alert since October 13 when a teacher in Arras was fatally stabbed by a former Islamist pupil. The country’s large Muslim and Jewish populations have expressed concern about potential repercussions from the recent Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent conflict in Gaza. This heightened state of alertness has resulted in numerous bomb alerts and evacuations in recent weeks.

France’s Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, reported that there have been 819 anti-Semitic acts and 414 related arrests in France since October 7. The investigations into the woman’s behavior at the train station continue, as authorities strive to gather all relevant information and ensure the safety of the public.