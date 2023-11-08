France’s Conservative Party Dominates Senate Elections, Posing Challenges for President Macron

France’s conservative Les Républicains party solidified its hold on the upper house of parliament, the Senate, in the recent elections, dealing another blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party. The Senate, unlike the lower house National Assembly, is elected by an electoral college of around 150,000 voters known as “grands electeurs,” comprising elected regional and national officials. This system reflects the outcomes of local elections, where Macron’s Renaissance party has consistently faced setbacks.

Sunday’s elections determined the fate of 170 out of 348 Senate seats for a six-year mandate. The results showed incumbent senators maintaining their positions, indicating that Les Républicains would remain the largest faction in the Senate, followed by the Socialists. The conservative party expects to hold 143-144 seats, while its centrist allies hope for 60. The Socialists, alongside Greens and Communists, expect to secure around 100 seats.

While the Senate lacks the power of the National Assembly, it can present challenges to the government if uncooperative. The right-wing has predominantly controlled the Senate, except for a brief period from 2011 to 2014 when the Socialists held sway. Macron’s party lost its overall majority in the National Assembly in the 2022 parliamentary elections, resorting to controversial means to pass bills without a vote.

In the recent Senate elections, Sonia Backès, the state secretary for citizen issues and the only minister standing, suffered a significant defeat, losing her seat to a pro-independence candidate. Les Républicains’ Gérard Larcher, the Senate speaker, is expected to continue in his post, maintaining the right-wing’s stronghold.

The results of the Senate elections highlight the challenges facing President Macron and his party. The dominance of Les Républicains indicates a lack of connection on the ground for Macron’s party, while the Socialists, alongside other left-leaning parties, solidify their position as key opposition forces in the Senate. Despite the setbacks, Macron can still rely on around 20 supporters in the chamber.

The inclusion of the far-right National Rally and prominent figures from the Greens and Communists brings additional diversity to the Senate’s composition. As Les Républicains consolidate their power, they pose a formidable “counter-power” to Macron’s presidency, accentuating the country’s political landscape.