Wave of Hoax Bomb Threats Causes Chaos in France

At least 18 individuals have been taken into custody following a series of false bomb threats that have led to evacuations throughout the country. The targets of these threats have ranged from prominent landmarks like the Palace of Versailles and the Louvre to schools, airports, and hospitals.

Authorities have identified the majority of those responsible for the disruptions as minors. This phenomenon, coupled with the recent stabbing of a teacher in Arras by an alleged jihadist, has contributed to an atmosphere of heightened tension in France.

Notably, fifteen regional airports received threats on Friday, affecting cities such as Biarritz, Bordeaux, Nice, and Toulouse in the south, as well as Lille and Brest in the north. As a result, several airports have been evacuated over the course of the week, leading to the cancellation of numerous flights.

Tourist sites have also become targets of these hoax threats. The Palace of Versailles, which attracts thousands of visitors daily, was closed for the fifth time within a week due to another threat. Similarly, the Louvre in Paris had to evacuate thousands of visitors last Saturday.

In response to the situation, Mayor François de Mazières emphasized the potential consequences for attendance at these landmarks. The Palace of Versailles alone sees upwards of 10,000-15,000 visitors daily. Repeated disruptions due to these hoaxes could have a lasting impact on tourism, a significant sector for France.

Despite the arrests of 18 individuals, the wave of threats has shown no signs of abating. Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti disclosed the launch of 22 investigations, but their impact on curbing such incidents remains limited.

Following the killing of a teacher in Arras, France elevated its counter-terrorism alert level to the highest state. This measure demonstrates the seriousness with which the country is approaching these security concerns. Nevertheless, high schools in Grenoble and Bourg-en-Bresse have faced evacuations due to suspected threats.

The authorities have apprehended several students who are believed to be behind these scares. In one instance, a 16-year-old was arrested shortly after the evacuation of his school in Val-d’Oise, north of Paris. Similarly, another student suspected of making a hoax threat was apprehended after 1,200 pupils were forced to leave their school premises.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin clarified that, while 18 arrests had been made in a span of 48 hours, there was no specific threat looming over France. The said threats have been delivered through phone calls, emails, a dedicated website launched in 2020, and official police social media accounts. Mr. Dupond-Moretti cautioned those responsible, calling them “little jokers” and assuring them that they would be identified and face punishment.

Making a fake bomb threat is a criminal offense in France, carrying a potential sentence of up to three years in prison and a fine of €45,000 (£39,000). Authorities are utilizing IP addresses and phone numbers to ascertain the identities of those involved.

