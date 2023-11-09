French Ambassador Remains in Niger Despite Ultimatum, Macron Asserts

In a recent address to ambassadors in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Sylvain Itte, the French ambassador to Niger, has chosen to stay in the coup-plagued country despite an ultimatum issued by the new army leaders. Macron commended Itte’s dedication, highlighting the challenging situations that French diplomats have faced in various countries in recent months.

The political unrest in Niger began on July 26 when President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown and subsequently detained, along with his family, in the presidential palace. France, along with most of Niger’s neighboring nations, has denounced the coup. Last Friday, Niger’s foreign ministry announced that Itte had been given 48 hours to leave the country due to his refusal to engage with the new rulers and alleged actions by the French government that were deemed “contrary to the interests of Niger.”

Despite the ultimatum, Macron reaffirmed France’s stance on the coup and expressed support for President Bazoum, emphasizing that he had been democratically elected and displayed bravery by refusing to resign. Macron emphasized that France does not recognize the coup leaders as legitimate authorities.

The situation in Niger underscores the challenges faced by French diplomats and the importance of maintaining a strong diplomatic presence in turbulent times. Macron called for strengthening French diplomacy to effectively address new global challenges.

While the original article focused on Macron’s confirmation of the French ambassador’s defiance of the ultimatum, this revised version provides a broader perspective on the political situation in Niger and underscores the significance of diplomatic efforts in times of crisis.