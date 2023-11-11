The French Ambassador in Niger Faces Difficulties at Embassy

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that the French ambassador to Niger and other diplomats are currently facing challenges and are practically being held hostage at the French embassy. Macron expressed concern over the situation during a press conference in France.

Macron stated that the embassy in Niamey is experiencing difficulties as food supplies have been prevented from reaching the diplomats. Consequently, the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, is forced to rely on military rations for sustenance. Moreover, Itte is unable to leave the embassy premises and has been declared persona non grata, being denied access to additional food provisions.

Earlier in July, following the military junta’s takeover of Niger, Itte received an order to leave the country. However, the French authorities refused to comply with the demand, as they do not acknowledge the legitimacy of the junta. Consequently, the junta cancelled Itte’s visa and instructed the police to expel him.

When questioned about efforts to bring the ambassador back to France, Macron emphasized his collaboration with President Mohamed Bazoum, who was previously ousted by the military junta. Macron assured that he is in regular communication with Bazoum and will work together in accordance with the legitimate authority, demonstrating support for the recognized government.

