Niger Stands Firm: French Ambassador Defies Junta’s Order to Leave

In a bold display of solidarity, the French ambassador to Niger has chosen to remain in the West African country, disregarding a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the military junta. The junta had demanded the ambassador’s departure after he refused to attend a scheduled meeting with Niger’s foreign minister and engaged in actions that were deemed contrary to Niger’s interests, according to the Nigerien foreign ministry.

French President, Emmanuel Macron, reaffirmed his support for the ambassador during a conference for French ambassadors, emphasizing that France’s stance towards Niger is “the right one.” Macron commended the commitment of the ambassador, who, despite external pressures and declarations from illegitimate authorities, continues to represent France on the ground.

It is important to note that France does not acknowledge Niger’s military authorities and maintains that the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who was removed in a recent coup, remains the country’s only legitimate leader. Macron stressed the need to demonstrate clarity and coherence in supporting democratically elected leaders like Bazoum. He underscored the significance of France’s credibility and the trust it must establish with its African partners in light of the escalating “epidemic of coups” in the Sahel region.

With approximately 1,500 French soldiers stationed in Niger, the country has long been a vital partner for France in the Sahel. The European Union also expressed its unwavering support for the French ambassador, denouncing the junta’s decision to expel him as a counterproductive provocation hindering a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing crisis. The EU reiterated its non-recognition of the authorities resulting from the coup in Niger.

In response to the coup, France and the EU previously imposed sanctions on Niger, including the suspension of financial aid. However, it should be noted that segments of the Nigerien population have voiced their endorsement of the junta, with hundreds of demonstrators taking to the streets to show solidarity. Furthermore, pro-junta demonstrators, primarily from neighboring Benin and Burkina Faso, have also expressed support for Niger’s military administration.

The military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali stand firmly behind the junta, promising military assistance should the West African bloc ECOWAS carry out its threat of potential military intervention to reinstate Bazoum.

