Teenage Hostage Recounts Harrowing Ordeal Under Hamas Captivity

A young Israeli girl, Agam Goldstein-Almog, shares her harrowing experience of being held hostage with her family by Hamas. Throughout their captivity, she feared the possibility of rape, torture, and even death. Despite this unimaginable horror, Agam and her family were eventually freed after enduring almost two months of captivity.

The moment they entered Gaza City, Agam’s grim anticipation became evident as she expressed her deepest fears to her mother. She constantly worried about her safety, wondering if she would even survive until her upcoming 18th birthday. In captivity, Agam clung to the hope of reuniting with her father and sister, who tragically lost their lives in a terrorist attack while protecting their family.

Instead of joyfully reuniting with her father in a wheelchair, they received the devastating news that he and her sister had been brutally murdered. Agam relied on nonverbal communication with her mother to convey their shared grief, as there were no words capable of expressing the shock and pain they felt. In the depths of their trauma, they found solace in each other’s presence, understanding the indescribable agony they both endured.

Agam vividly remembers the terror she experienced during the nights, fearing not only the terrorists but also the Israeli airstrikes that occurred frequently. As the bombings intensified, her fear grew, adding to the already profound trauma of captivity.

The period of captivity had a profound and lasting impact on Agam. She admits that it changed her for the worse, robbing her of a sense of security and instilling deep fear, anxiety, confusion, and helplessness. Her perspective on life and her values has undergone a profound shift. She acknowledges that her life values were always different from the terrorists’, but this traumatic experience has further altered her perception of the world.

Although Agam recognizes the strength of those who continue with their lives, she cannot escape the feeling that the 71 days of captivity blend together into one long, continuous day. She carries the weight of those who remain imprisoned and endangered, pleading for their rescue.

FAQ:

1. Who is Agam Goldstein-Almog?

Agam Goldstein-Almog is a 17-year-old Israeli girl who, along with her family, was held hostage by Hamas for almost two months. She witnessed the murder of her father and sister during a terrorist attack.

2. How long were they held captive?

They were held captive for 71 days before being freed.

3. What were Agam’s fears during captivity?

Agam feared rape, torture, and death at the hands of the captors. She also experienced intense fear during Israeli airstrikes.

Sources:

– The Jerusalem Post: [www.jpost.com]

– REUTERS: [www.reuters.com]

– AFP via Getty Images: [www.gettyimages.com]