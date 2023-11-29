New Insights on the Ordeal of Israeli Hostages in Gaza Captivity

Israeli women and children who were recently released from captivity in Gaza have shared their harrowing experiences, shedding light on the conditions they endured during their time as hostages. These accounts, narrated by their families, paint a grim picture of beatings, threats, constant relocation, and enforced silence. The hostages were kept away from the media since their release, but their stories have started emerging through the filter of their loved ones.

Deborah Cohen, the aunt of a 12-year-old hostage, revealed that her nephew and others were beaten upon their arrival in Gaza by Palestinian residents during the Hamas attack. The captors subjected them to footage of the Hamas violence and used weapons to threaten and silence any crying children. The testimonies of the released hostages have provided a glimpse into the terror they endured.

Hamas, the governing Palestinian armed group in Gaza, has claimed that it treated the captives in accordance with Islamic teachings to ensure their safety and well-being. However, the details shared by medical professionals treating the freed hostages and their relatives indicate otherwise.

According to Ronit Zaidenstein, head of the medical team at Shamir Medical Center, the released Thai nationals had been fed “very unnutritious food” during their captivity, resulting in a significant loss of body weight. Margarita Mashavi, a doctor at Wolfson Medical Centre, recounted that the hostages she spoke to had been kept underground for weeks with minimal access to light.

Reunited families also recounted the trauma their loved ones faced. Some hostages were forced to speak only in whispers, as they were instructed not to make any noise while in captivity. The fear and distress in their eyes were evident to their parents upon their return. Captives were moved from place to place, sometimes underground and other times above ground. Food was scarce at times, and they predominantly subsisted on rice and bread, leading to weight loss.

In spite of the suffering, there were moments of strength and resilience among the hostages. Adva Adar shared that her 85-year-old grandmother constantly thought about reuniting with her family, drawing strength from the voices of her great-grandchildren calling out to her. Another mother, Daniel Aloni, wrote a heartfelt letter of gratitude to the Hamas’s armed Qassam Brigades, thanking them for treating her daughter kindly and providing her with sweets and fruit during her captivity.

This latest information sheds new light on the experiences of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza. While their accounts are filtered through the perspectives of their families, they provide valuable insights into the conditions they endured. This serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy and compassion in even the most challenging circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How were the hostages treated during their captivity in Gaza?

The freed hostages have shared accounts of being beaten, threatened, moved frequently, and forced to remain silent during their time in captivity. They endured physical and psychological abuse.

2. Who was responsible for the captivity of these Israeli hostages?

Hamas, the Palestinian armed group governing Gaza, was responsible for the abduction of these Israeli hostages during an attack on southern Israel.

3. How were the hostages’ families informed about their treatment?

The families of the hostages learned about their treatment through the testimonies of their loved ones after their release. The captives were kept away from the media during this time.

4. Were the hostages provided with enough food during their captivity?

According to medical professionals treating the hostages, they were fed very little and often had access to only unnutritious food. This resulted in significant weight loss for many of them.

5. How did the hostages cope with the trauma they experienced?

Despite the hardships they faced, some hostages showed resilience and strength. Thinking about their families and the prospect of reuniting with them provided them with the power to endure their captivity.

(Source: Reuters)