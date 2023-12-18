New IDF Hostage Warns Against Entering Hamas Tunnels: A Grave Peril

In a recent meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, a group of former hostages and their relatives shared their harrowing experiences and ongoing trauma. One of the released captives, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed deep concern for both soldiers and hostages, emphasizing the immense danger posed by the Hamas tunnels.

Rather than quoting directly, it can be stated that the freed hostage described the daily terror endured and the horrifying repercussions they continue to face upon their release. The unnamed individual emphasized the monstrous nature of the captors and their willingness to exploit hostages if they felt threatened. The IDF’s Hannibal Directive, which involves the use of intense firepower to prevent a soldier’s abduction, was also mentioned as a source of fear.

The individual recounted a situation where the captives were in such close proximity to bombings that they pleaded to be taken into the tunnels for safety. This experience led to their warning to soldiers: “Don’t go into the tunnels. They are teeming with movement. It poses an enormous threat to both soldiers and hostages.”

These words of caution carry weight, given the devastating events that unfolded over two months ago when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, resulting in the death of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of numerous hostages. It is essential to acknowledge that the conflict’s toll is disputed, with the Hamas-run Health Ministry reporting over 18,700 Palestinian fatalities, while Israel contests these figures.

During a brief ceasefire in November, Hamas released over 100 of the 240-plus hostages. However, the release of additional hostages is contingent on the end of the war and the demand for the release of a significant number of Palestinian prisoners, including prominent militants. This ongoing situation adds to the complexity and urgency of finding a resolution.

It is crucial to understand the underground network Hamas has constructed beneath civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. The group, with support from Iran, has created an extensive subterranean system spanning approximately 300 miles. These tunnels snake beneath homes, schools, and hospitals in densely populated urban areas, posing a significant risk to both civilians and military forces.

With this perspective, the severity of the warning against entering the Hamas tunnels becomes even more apparent. The firsthand experience shared by the freed Israeli hostage sheds light on the colossal perils awaiting anyone who ventures into these subterranean passages.

As the conflict continues, it is imperative for authorities to consider strategies that prioritize the safety of both soldiers and civilians while working towards a peaceful resolution. Awareness of the risks associated with the Hamas tunnels is crucial for avoiding unnecessary harm and preventing further escalation.

**FAQ:**

Q: What is the Hannibal Directive?

A: The Hannibal Directive is an IDF protocol that involves the use of heavy firepower to prevent a soldier’s abduction, even if it carries the risk of killing the soldier.

Q: How many hostages were released by Hamas?

A: Over 100 hostages have been released by Hamas out of the 240-plus captured individuals.

Q: What is the scale of the underground tunnel system built by Hamas?

A: Hamas has constructed an approximately 300-mile network of tunnels beneath civilian infrastructure in urban areas of the Gaza Strip.

Source: (*if available*) [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com/)