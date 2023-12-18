Israeli Hostage Warns of Grave Danger in Hamas Tunnels

In a recent meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, a group of recently released hostages and their relatives expressed their concerns about the dire situation they faced while in captivity. One of the freed hostages highlighted the constant terror they experienced and the lasting trauma they continue to endure.

The unnamed hostage described their captors as monstrous individuals who would not hesitate to exploit the captives if they felt threatened. The hostages were even forced to live in constant fear of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) using the Hannibal Directive, a protocol which allows for intense firepower to be used to prevent a soldier from being abducted, even if it means endangering the soldier’s life.

The hostage went on to share a chilling piece of advice for soldiers: “Don’t go into the tunnels. They are filled with a significant number of individuals and pose an immense danger to both soldiers and hostages.” This warning serves as a sobering testament to the hazardous conditions that exist within these underground passages.

The article sheds light on the ongoing conflict between Hamas militants and Israel, revealing the harrowing reality faced by those who were held captive. The recent release of over 100 hostages came at the cost of the freedom of numerous Palestinian prisoners. Hamas has declared that they will not release any more hostages until the conflict has ceased, demanding the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.

The article also presents a startling revelation about Hamas’ underground reach. The Iranian-backed group has reportedly constructed an extensive underground network, spanning approximately 300 miles, which runs beneath civilian establishments such as homes, schools, and hospitals in urban areas of the Gaza Strip. This network provides Hamas with a strategic advantage and poses a significant challenge to Israeli forces.

While the original article emphasized the perspectives of the hostages and their warning about the dangers within the tunnels, this new article offers a broader understanding of the ongoing conflict and the complexities surrounding it. The accounts of the hostages provide valuable insights into the constant fear they experienced, urging soldiers to exercise caution when engaging with these subterranean channels.

Source: Fox News